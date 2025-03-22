Israel strikes southern Lebanon after rocket fire hits north

Smoke billows from the site of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the area of the southern Lebanese village of Yohmor on March 22, 2025 (AFP or licensors)

Israel escalates tensions on Saturday with airstrikes in southern Lebanon after rockets were fired into northern Israel.

By Nathan Morley

The attacks hit areas near Touline, Kfar Melki, Mleeta, and the Wadi al-Hujeir valley. A residential building in Touline was destroyed, killing one and injuring three.

Earlier, Israel intercepted rockets aimed at the northern town of Metula, with emergency services reporting no casualties.

Lebanon’s army said it dismantled three improvised rocket launchers in Nabatieh, north of the Litani River, and that troops remain in southern Lebanon to "maintain security and stability."

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions over a US- and French-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which took effect on 27 November, ending more than a year of hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict. Under the truce, Israel was to withdraw from disputed Lebanese territory, though Lebanese officials say it still occupies five border posts.

In a statement issued after the strikes, Israel’s military said it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, accusing the Iran-backed group of operating from civilian areas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed a robust response, with Katz stressing that Lebanon is responsible for "all aggression originating from its soil."

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon -UNIFIL- urged restraint, warning that further escalation could undermine fragile diplomatic progress.

Saturday’s rocket fire marked the first such incident from Lebanon since early December.

Separately, the Israel Defence Forces said on Friday night it struck the Palmyra and Tiyas (T4) military air bases in Syria’s Homs governorate.