Mediators seek to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock

Hamas says it will release an American-Israeli dual national, believed to be the last living American hostage held in Gaza, after receiving a proposal from mediators to resume negotiations on the second phase of a ceasefire deal.

By Linda Bordoni

The Israeli cabinet is set to convene on Saturday night to discuss a detailed report from the Gaza ceasefire negotiating team in Qatar, where US mediators are holding indirect talks between Hamas and Israel, but Netanyahu’s office has already accused Hamas of not having changed any of its positions.

According to a statement on Friday, Hamas said it responded "positively" to the proposal presented on Thursday by the team to restart deadlocked negotiations for the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Hamas officials specified that their positive response and readiness to release the last American-Israeli hostage as well as the bodies of four other dual nationality hostages, depends on the resumption of talks regarding the ceasefire, the opening of crossings, and the lifting a total blockade imposed by Israel two weeks ago and that is causing immense suffering to the population as food supplies, medicines, fuel and even electricity are fast running out.

The US President's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, had told reporters at the White House early in March that gaining the release of American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander was a "top priority".

The United States, Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to bridge the differences between the Islamic militant group and Israel to restart negotiations amid continuing Israeli strikes in the West Bank and beyond.

Meanwhile, fighting in Gaza has been halted since January 19 under the first phase of the three-phase ceasefire accord, during which Hamas exchanged 33 Israeli hostages and five Thais for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

But when that phase expired on March 2, the sides failed to agree the start of the second phase, with Israel offering to extend the first phase, while Hamas saying it would resume releasing hostages only under the second phase, during which Israel is required to discuss troop withdrawal and a permanent end to the war.

Pope Francis has never stopped praying and appealing for an end to the war, finding the strength even as he is hospitalized for bilateral pneumonia in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, to personally call the Holy Family Catholic Parish in Gaza, whenever he is able, to convey his closeness and concern.

