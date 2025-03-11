Greenland holds critical parliamentary elections

An election poster outside the polling station in Nuuk, Greenland's capital , during parliamentary elections on March 11, 2025. (AFP or licensors)

Greenland heads to the polls on Tuesday, against an unprecedented backdrop of international attention, largely due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s reiterated idea to acquire the Danish autonomous territory, whose rich mineral resources and strategic location make it an area of increasing global interest.

By Lisa Zengarini

41,000 eligible voters in Greenland head to the polls on Tuesday in a general election that has drawn unprecedented international attention, largely due to the geopolitical and economic stakes associated with this thinly populated autonomous Danish territory.

In the spotlight

Local elections in a remote Arctic island with fewer than sixty thousand inhabitants would typically not be a global concern. However, U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks in January reiterating U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland has thrown this year’s polls into the world’s spotlight, with Denmark and Greenland’s incumbent Prime Minister Múte Inequnaaluk Bourup Egede reaffirming that the territory is not for sale.

Key issues: independence from Denmark

The question of full independence from Denmark, which has long been central to Greenlandic politics, is one of the key issues of the elections. While full sovereignty has been a long-term aspiration for many, there is no consensus on how or when it should be pursued.

The two leading parties have differing views on holding an independence referendum after the elections, with the Siumut party supporting a referendum immediately after the elections, while Inuit Ataqatigiit is more cautious.

Trump’s repeated declarations of interest in acquiring Greenland, for its resource potential and its strategic position, have reignited discussions on the matter. Some argue that his remarks strengthen Greenland’s push for self-governance, while others believe they reinforce the territory’s dependence on Denmark. Despite differing views on the timeline, the general sentiment among Greenlanders leans toward eventual independence.

Greenland's economic potential

Beyond the independence debate, economic development is another critical issue in this election. Greenland’s economy relies heavily on fishing and Danish subsidies, but there is growing interest in expanding mining and tourism to create financial self-sufficiency. The island is believed to hold significant deposits of rare-earth minerals and vast oil and gas reserves, attracting global interest.

However, mining remains controversial due to environmental concerns and opposition from Inuit communities who make up nearly 90 per cent of the population. While economic diversification is seen as necessary, the feasibility and risks of large-scale extraction remain a subject of debate.

Geopolitical issues

The election is also expected to influence Greenland’s foreign relations, particularly in light of Trump’s interest in buying Greenland. The U.S. has always had strategic military interests in Greenland, maintaining an airbase there and seeking to expand its presence.

Washington’s concerns over Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic further elevate Greenland’s geopolitical importance. which is being criucially enhanced by the melting of the Arctic opening new trade routes between the atlantic and the Pacific.

Yet, despite Trump’s push for U.S. control, polls indicate that the vast majority of Greenlanders reject the idea of becoming part of the United States.

Meanwhile, in response to his claims over the territory, the Greenlandic Parliament has passed two laws: one limiting foreign and domestic funding for political parties ahead of the elections, and another restricting land acquisitions on the island.

(Source: Fides agency and other agencies)