Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza; Drone strike in Lebanon

Palestinians search through the rubble of a building at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis (AFP or licensors)

Israeli forces advanced deeper into Gaza on Sunday, encircling the Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood in Rafah. Over 50,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the offensive on 7 October 2023 that Israel claims targets Hamas.

By Nathan Morley

Troops raided a Hamas command center, killing "several" militants as part of an operation to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and expand the security zone.

Videos showed residents fleeing the area, while IDF footage depicted soldiers advancing with armoured vehicles, firing into damaged buildings. Over the weekend, Israeli airstrikes also targeted Hamas sites in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, a military spokesperson said.

Gaza health officials reported 41 dead and 61 injured in the past 24 hours, raising the conflict’s death toll to 50,021.

The renewed offensive ends a two-month ceasefire, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his goal to destroy Hamas and secure the release of hostages.

Strikes in southern Lebanon

In a related escalation, an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese village of Aita al-Shaab on Sunday, killing one person.

The attack followed Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon a day earlier, further heightening tensions in the region.

Despite a U.S.- and French-brokered ceasefire in effect since Nov. 27, tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border remain high. The agreement, which ended more than a year of clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, has been strained as Israeli operations persist, citing ongoing "Hezbollah threats."

