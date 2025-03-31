European broadcasters set to gather in Paris for EBU assembly

France is preparing to host the European Broadcasting Union's Radio Assembly, scheduled for April 3–4, which will see the participation of Vatican Radio, a founding member of the EBU.

By Vatican News

A total of 33 European countries will be represented at the 31st Radio Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), to be held in Paris on April 3-4.

The two-day event will address the main challenges currently facing public radio in Europe and explore future opportunities for the medium.

Hosted by Radio France, the event will also include Vatican Radio, represented by Alessandro Gisotti, Deputy Editorial Director of the Dicastery for Communication (our parent organization).

This year’s assembly will focus on the ethical implications of using artificial intelligence and synthetic voice in audio production, strategies for attracting new audiences (especially younger listeners), and the transformation of public broadcasters amid growing political and financial pressures.

Special attention will be given to the “Connected Car Playbook,” a project on connected radio devices, as well as to negotiations over music rights. The event will also include the election of the EBU Radio Committee for the 2025–2027 term.

Participation in the Radio Assembly in Paris highlights the role of Vatican Radio in promoting high-quality content and embracing the development of new technologies—in line with the EBU’s mission to foster excellence in public broadcasting.