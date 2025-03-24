Egypt proposes new Gaza ceasefire plan as death toll rises

As the death toll continues to rise in Gaza - reaching 700 since the end of the ceasefire, and surpassing 50,000 in total - Egypt puts forward a new ceasefire plan.

By Francesca Merlo

Egypt has proposed a new ceasefire plan to restore peace in Gaza, a move that comes as Palestinian health officials report that at least 65 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours.

The proposal for a new ceasefire deal, introduced last week, follows a surge in violence after Israel resumed air and ground operations against Hamas, ending a two-month cesefire. Health officials say nearly 700 Palestinians have been killed since the attacks resumed, including at least 400 women and children. These most recent deaths have risen the death toll in Gaza, since the 7th of October 2023, to over 50,000.

The plan

Under the newly proposed Egyptian plan, Hamas would release five Israeli hostages each week, with Israel implementing the next phase of the ceasefire after the first week. Hamas is believed to still be holding 59 hostages, 24 of whom are thought to be alive. While the United States and Hamas have agreed to the proposal, Israel has yet to respond.

The Egyptian plan also includes a timeline for Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza, backed by U.S. guarantees, in exchange for the hostages’ release. Hamas has accused Israel of violating the January ceasefire agreement but is reportedly open to negotiations.

Rafah

Meanwhile. Israel says its military operations aim to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages, claiming to minimise civilian harm. Meanwhile, in Rafah, thousands remain trapped in Tel Al-Sultan as Israeli forces push deeper into the area. The United Nations reports that 124,000 people have been displaced in recent days, warning of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe due to blocked aid, soaring food prices, and a lack of basic necessities.