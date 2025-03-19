Bombardment resumes as ceasefire stalls between Israel and Hamas

The United Nations says that two of its workers were killed and others injured after a compound in Gaza was damaged.

By Nathan Morley

The circumstances of the incident remain unclear. However, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry blamed an Israeli strike and reported that five critically injured foreign workers had been taken to a hospital. The Israeli military denied targeting the U.N. compound in Deir al-Balah.

Israel resumed its assault on Gaza early Tuesday, killing more than 400 people and ending a fragile ceasefire that had taken effect on Jan. 19. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the military had "resumed combat in full force."

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip overnight.

Tuesday's strikes marked the most intense bombardment since the fragile ceasefire and hostage exchange deal took effect. The escalation followed a breakdown in negotiations between Israel and Hamas over advancing the agreement beyond its initial phase.

The ceasefire deal, structured in three stages, aimed to gradually reduce hostilities and facilitate prisoner exchanges.