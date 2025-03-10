Arms imports soaring in Europe, SIPRI think tank says

According to the latest data released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) imports of major arms by states in Europe have more than doubled in 2020-2024, while U.S. arms exports have further increased.

By Lisa Zengarini

Amid heightened security concerns over Russia and uncertainty over the future of US foreign policy, European arms imports have surged by 155% in the past five years, according to a report released by a leading conflict think tank.

In the same period the U.S. have strengthened their position as the global dominant arms supplier, while Russia has faced a steep decline, said the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an independent international institute dedicated to research into conflict and disarmament.

According SIPRI’s latest data on international arms transfers published on Monday in the lead-up to the release of its annual Yearbook in mid-2025, Ukraine has become the leading arms importer. accounting for 8.8 per cent of global arms imports, as a result of the war waged by Russia in 2022.

Global arms export trends: Europe

NATO members in Europe increased their arms imports by 105 per cent. Despite efforts to strengthen European defense industries, Europe remains heavily reliant on American military equipment, strengthening the U.S. position as the global dominant arms supplier.

Over the past five years the US increased its share from 35 per cent to 43 per cent with arms reaching 107 countries. Notably, for the first time in two decades, Europe became the primary recipient of U.S. arms exports (35 per cent ), overtaking the Middle East (33 per cent ), where Saudi Arabia remained the top individual importer of US arms.

United States and Russia

The United States supplied more than 50 per cent of Europe's arms imports from 2020-24, with Britain, the Netherlands and Norway among the top buyers, the SIPRI data showed.

In stark contrast, Russia has faced a steep decline: arms exports dropped to 7.8 per cent of the global market in the 2020-24 period, compared to 21 per cent in the previous five years, as a result of international sanctions over the war in Ukraine and increased domestic demand for weapons.

France, meanwhile, overtook Russia as the second-largest arms exporter, with its exports surging by 187% within Europe, largely due to combat aircraft sales to Greece and Croatia. India was France’s largest arms recipient.

Asia and Oceania

Asia and Oceania remained the largest arms-importing region, though its share of global imports fell from 41 per cent to 33 per cent mainly because of China producing more of its own weapons.

India, the world’s second-largest arms importer, saw its imports decrease by 9.3 per cent , with a notable shift away from Russian suppliers. Pakistan’s arms imports increased by 61 per cent, with China accounting for 81 per cent of its purchases. While Japan nearly doubled its imports (+93 per cent).

Middle East

The Middle East experienced a 20 per cent drop in arms imports, though it remained a significant market. Saudi Arabia’s imports fell by 41 per cent, while Qatar climbed to become the third-largest global importer. The United States supplied over half (52 per cent) of all arms imports to the region. Israel’s arms imports remained stable, with US military aid continuing to be a key factor in its defense capabilities.

Africa and the Americas

North Africa also recorded a significant decline in arms imports , while sub-Saharan Africa saw an increase particularly in Mali and Burkina Faso, amid growing insecurity in the region.

In the Americas, arms imports grew by 13%, with Brazil with making up almost half of all South American arms purchases.

As geopolitical tensions persist worldwide, arms transfers are expected to remain a crucial aspect of global security strategies, with further developments anticipated in SIPRI’s upcoming annual Yearbook release.

