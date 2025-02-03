US tariffs on imports set to rise drastically on Tuesday

Shipping containers sit at the port of Montreal (AFP or licensors)

Several countries have vowed to respond to tariffs the United States is set to impose on imports as of Tuesday.

By James Blears

US President Donald Trump has announced a twenty-five percent tariff on imports coming from Mexico and Canada, while Chinese exports will be affected by an increased tariff of ten percent.

He has also said tariffs will be imposed on European goods, in a move economists warn could disrupt flows of goods and lead to a recession.

Concerning Mexico, President Trump insists the tariffs are in response to drug trafficking and continued illegal migration.

Each of the three nations has declared they will respond in kind.

Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods add up to more than forty percent of current exports to the United States. President Trump has accused the Mexican government of harboring an intolerable alliance with the drug cartels.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says the claim amounts to slander. She is calling on the US government to clamp down on arms trafficking, which is arming the drug cartels to the teeth, so much so that their firepower is outgunning Mexican law and order enforcement.

President Sheinbaum has offered to continue working with the US government on these issues, stressing problems are resolved by talks and discussions, rather than tariffs.

Mexico has effectively helped seal their shared border, and the number of undocumented migrants detained in the US has risen sharply, along with drug seizures.

President Trump says that there will be some short-term disruption. The world is now holding its breath as the winds of a trade war swirl and gather pace.

