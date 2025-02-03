Unbroken: Roman’s story of survival and strength

Nine-year-old Roman Oleksiv, who was severely burned in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia in 2022, meets Pope Francis for the third time at the Vatican. Accompanied by representatives of "Alliance Unbroken Kids," an initiative supporting children affected by war, he is received by Pope Francis for the third time.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Roman was just seven when Russian Kalibr missiles struck Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 14, 2022, killing 28 people, including his mother, and injuring over 200. He survived with severe burns and has since become a symbol of resilience. Despite enduring painful treatments, he carries his scars with pride, once even appearing in a full-body compression garment that made him look like a superhero.

His journey to recovery took him from Ukraine to Germany, where he underwent intensive care and multiple surgeries, including skin grafts and eardrum reconstruction. Against all odds, he regained strength and mobility, later sharing his story in the documentary series Children of War.

Third meeting with the Pope

Roman first met Pope Francis on December 6, 2023, during a general audience, when he handed the Pope a letter before embracing him. Their second encounter took place on May 25, 2024, at World Children’s Day. Today, 3 February 2025, he returned to the Vatican, this time without the gloves and mask that once concealed his injuries, and he rested his head on the Pope’s shoulder.

Roman meets Pope Francis in 2023

An alliance for children affected by war

Roman visited the Vatican with Alliance Unbroken Kids, launched during the Vatican's International Summit on Children’s Rights.

The initiative brings together Italy’s National Confederation of Misericordie, the Unbroken Foundation, which supports war victims in Ukraine, and the 5P Europe Foundation, which promotes global peace. These organizations have committed to providing both material and psychological aid to those suffering from the devastation of war.

A moment of the audience

Witness of hope

Pope Francis received the delegation, listening to their testimonies and viewing a presentation on their work. While others brought books and drawings, Roman offered only his presence - no longer concealed by protective garments, but standing as a living testament to resilience.

His embrace of the Pope was a moment of profound significance. As Pope Francis reiterated at the summit earlier in the day, war remains a “crime” against the most vulnerable. Yet, through Roman’s strength, a message of hope continues to shine.

A moment of the audience