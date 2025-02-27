UN urges immediate action as Sudan faces humanitarian crisis

As the humanitarian crisis grows in Sudan, the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs calls for immediate action.

By Nathan Morley

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has called for urgent action to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, nearly two years into a relentless conflict.

Edem Wosornu of OCHA emphasized the dire need for intervention, noting that the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has caused immense suffering.

Wosornu highlighted that over half of the country's population, approximately 24.6 million people, are experiencing acute hunger.

Additionally, more than 12 million people are now displaced, with 3.4 million having fled across the border.

The conflict has led to the collapse of health services, millions of children being out of school, and widespread sexual violence.

Violence continues throughout country

Wosornu pointed to alarming developments in North Darfur state, including the Zamzam displacement camp and Khartoum, as well as the southern regions.

Despite the adoption of UN Resolution 2739 (2024) eight months ago, which demanded that the RSF stop besieging the state capital, El Fasher, civilians in North Darfur remain under attack.

Violence in and around Zamzam camp has intensified, with satellite imagery confirming the use of heavy weaponry and the destruction of main market facilities. Hundreds of thousands of civilians are living in the camp under famine conditions.

The deteriorating security situation forced Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to halt its operations in Zamzam camp. The World Food Programme (WFP) also suspended its voucher-based food assistance system.

Despite confirmed famine conditions in Zamzam since last August, WFP has managed to transport only one convoy of humanitarian supplies into the camp.

The UN agency warned that without immediate assistance, thousands could starve in the coming weeks.

