Poland’s three years of aid for Ukrainians

Caritas Poland has provided extensive assistance to victims of the war in Ukraine

Ever since the start of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, the Church in Poland has provided millions of Ukrainians with material assistance and psychological aid, as over 53 million border crossings between the two countries have taken place.

By Dorota Abdelmoula-Viet

"You have become our dearest sister." This is how many Ukrainians described Poland and the Polish people after nearly three million of them (according to UNHCR) arrived in Poland at the onset of the war, fleeing the Russian invasion.

The vast majority of this group consisted in the most vulnerable—women, children, and older people. None of these individuals ended up in refugee shelters; Polish families took in all.

From the beginning, the Polish Church has been actively providing aid. Every parish in Poland has organized support for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Church institutions such as Caritas Polska, the Knights of Columbus, men’s and women’s religious congregations, and other organizations have also been deeply engaged in these efforts.

The war started earlier

"Now, on the third anniversary of the full-scale war in Ukraine, we must remember that it began back in 2014, or even in 2013 when the whole world witnessed what was happening in Kyiv," recalled Fr. Leszek Kryża TChr, director of the Team for Aid to the Church in the East.

His organization provides support on behalf of the Polish Bishops' Conference. Since 1996, he has visited Ukraine more than 60 times.

The priest stressed that the great changes that took place in eastern Ukraine between 2012, when it co-hosted the UEFA European Football Championship, and 2014 made him and many Poles realize that war is a stark reality.

Even though the highway, built for the football championship, was full of potholes, and military entrenchments and Stations of the Cross, set up by a priest praying for peace, had sprung up along it, Fr. Leszek continued to take the route, bringing support to those in need and listening to their testimonies, which he shared with others.

‘From sweets to roof tiles’

When asked about the extent of aid donated by Poles to Ukraine before 2022, Fr. Leszek spreads his hands: “It ran into the millions.” He hauled everything literally, “from sweets to roof tiles.”

Thanks to the generosity of parishes, businesses, and individuals, aid went to Pokrovsk, Mariupol, and even Donetsk. He came back with stories that contradicted the widespread opinion that “there is no war.” He recalled a priest helping thousands of displaced people, even though he was facing a death sentence from the enemy, as well as nuns caring for children with war trauma.

More Ukrainians were also moving to Poland after their lives had taken a dramatic turn.

The border crossed 53 million times

Assistance from the first day of full-scale aggression was due to both geographical proximity and a growing awareness of what had been unfolding behind the Polish border. In 2022, many Polish children had Ukrainian classmates, businesses had Ukrainian employees, and Polish families had Ukrainian neighbors.

Statistics on the crossing of the Polish-Ukrainian border from the outbreak of the war until the end of 2024 also evidence the extent to which this war “concerns” Poles: 53 million border crossings, more than 50 million by Ukrainian citizens.

From tea on the border to kids’ vacations

Only some of the aid initiatives lasting over three years are quantifiable. These include Caritas Poland’s projects: 3,500 families covered by the long-term Family to Family program worth around 6.5 million euros, holidays for 10,000 children, and over 1 million euros for psychological aid in Ukraine.

In addition, 70,000 Ukrainians were offered psychological aid in Poland, and 30,000 Ukrainian children were placed in Polish schools.

The Order of Malta has contributed greatly. Since 2014, it has set up frontline kitchens, sent more than 300 convoys to Ukraine, and trained more than 3,000 people in first aid.

The Aid to the Church in the East team has donated more than 1 million euros to Ukraine. The Knights of Columbus collected more than $24 million worldwide and donated more than 4.5 tonnes of aid. In addition, numerous initiatives by religious orders and congregations have remained in Ukraine despite the war.

It is a marathon, not a sprint

Although three years ago, it seemed that Polish aid to Ukraine was more of a short-distance sprint, the time has shown that Poles have set their sights on a marathon.

Some initiatives have continued uninterrupted, thanks primarily to donors. Examples include the Parish Aid Centre for Ukraine in Łomianki near Warsaw, launched by the then parish priest Fr. Jacek Siekierski.

For a few years now, the center has been a “hub of mercy” with international outreach, bringing together donors, those in need, and volunteers, the youngest of whom were just a few years old.

Initially, everyone would bring whatever they had, from a bag of rice to “half a wardrobe.” Over time, the aid became more structured.

Collaboration with Fr. Luca Bovio, a member of the Institute of Consolata Missionaries, who lives in Poland, resulted in sizeable support from Italian donors. Families from the United Kingdom also offered gifts.

The center has completed over 10,000 projects, providing wheelchairs for Chernihiv, toys for children near the frontline, and high-end outdoor equipment for those suffering from the cold.