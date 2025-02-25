Syria at a turning point in its history

Representatives and dignitaries of Syrian communities attending the National Dialogue Conference called for by the country's new authorities in Damascus on February 25, 2025

Vatican News speaks with the Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Homs Jacques Mourad, about the many uncertainties facing Syria since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024

By Jean-Charles Putzolu

It has been almost three months since the Syrian regime fell, and three months since the new president, Ahmed al-Charaa, has been trying to convince world leaders and public opinion that a new, intercommunal and interfaith Syria is possible.

With this goal in mind, a two-day conference on national dialogue opened today in Damascus, aiming to represent all Syrians. For two weeks, the country was divided in bloodshed between supporters of Bashar al-Assad’s Alawite Ba'athist regime, various rebel factions, Kurdish fighters, and radical Islamist movements—including the one from which the new self-proclaimed leader hails.

However, from an internal perspective, the situation remains fragile and uncertain. While the new authorities attempt to unite the nation, a spirit of vengeance still lingers, and the shadow of Islamic law looms over the country. According of Homs, Archbihop Jacques Mourad, of Homs "The period we are going through is delicate because Syria is in a state of total weakness" and "also in a certain state of chaos, especially in terms of security." However, he remains hopeful for the future of Syria and its people.

Major challenges ahead

The initial joy of being "liberated from the regime" in early December is still palpable. It "has changed everyone's hearts" and given them the strength to face the enormous challenges ahead.

Syria needs transitional justice, a new constitution, institutional and economic reforms, the guarantee of territorial unity, as well as public, individual, and political freedoms.

A new government representing Syria’s diverse population is expected to be formed by March 1. As an encouraging sign, the European Union decided earlier this week to lift some sanctions on banking, energy, and transportation sectors, which had been in place since the civil war began in 2011.

Beware of false prophets

The Syrian people "love life and take responsibility," says Archbishop Mourad, who remains confident in the ability of active forces to commit to the country's development and renewal.

From the outside, the official discourse promotes unity. "On many occasions, [the new authorities] have expressed their commitment and desire for us to be part of this new Syria," notes the Syriac Catholic Archbishop.

However, on the ground, the situation remains uncertain. Despite repeated assurances from Ahmed al-Charaa, Archbishop Mourad laments that actions do not match promises: "Sharia law and all the fanatic laws are not truly a sign of an open Syria for all, but rather a Syria only for Muslim fanatics."

Archbishop Mourad, who knows radical Islamists well after being held hostage for five months in 2015, insists that Syrians have never adopted a way of life compatible with Sharia law. "It is not customary for women to wear the hijab; it is outside of our logic," he emphasizes.

Likewise, Syrians have never lived separated by gender in public places or on public transport. "They have already imposed this, but so far, people comply out of necessity, not because they are happy or convinced."

Christians targeted by violence

In some villages, the Archbishop explains, Christians have been targeted, although "there is no comparison with the Alawites," he quickly adds, referring to the Muslim sect from which the ousted president Bashar al-Assad came.

However, he cannot say for certain whether these acts of violence are collateral damage caused by radical groups that reject intercommunal unity or if they are part of an emerging government policy. It is not yet clear," he admits.

This uncertainty prevents him from trusting anyone —"neither the government nor the groups linked to it." : "Since there is no real distinction between these groups and the government, I cannot separate the government's responsibility from the violent acts occurring in some regions, especially in our region of Homs," he explains.

An unfavorable context for refugees’ return

Given this climate of uncertainty, sporadic violence, and occasional revenge against Assad regime collaborators—along with the absence of a functioning judicial system—the conditions are not conducive for the return of millions of displaced Syrians.

"Certain conditions must be met for the displaced and for Christians to return," says Archbishop Mourad. "First, we need a state that represents all communities and confessions"; next, "we need a stable, clear constitution accepted by all. If the constitution is based on Islamic law, then only Sunnis will return—and not even all of them."

Another crucial issue is justice: "It remains a dream for us because there is no real justice in Syria. There is always this temptation for revenge, which discourages people—especially Christians—from returning."

Confident despite everything

Archbishop Mourad recalls that Syria has historically been an example of peaceful coexistence and harmony between communities, ethnic groups, and religions.

He insists that this must continue in the future, "despite all the difficulties and challenges that increase tensions." The people "are good and generous," and "politics does not have the power to change the heart of the Syrian people."