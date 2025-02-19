Children continue to suffer in Haiti: 'The world cannot remain silent'

Attack by armed gangs leaves at least three dead in Haiti (ANSA)

The UN Children's Agency Representative in Haiti calls on the international community to take action against the growing attacks on children, calling them “an attack on humanity itself.”

By Kielce Gussie

Violence and atrocities plague the people of Haiti as the influence of armed gangs continues to rise. UNICEF Representative in Haiti, Geeta Narayan, released a statement on X, bringing the ongoing situation for children in the country to the forefront.

An attack on humanity itself

Rising levels of gang violence have marked the small Caribbean nation for the last several years. The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration stated the number of internally displaced people has tripled to more than one million. Gangs have taken control over the capital city of Port-au-Prince, which has led to the collapse of healthcare services and a food insecurity crisis.

Beyond that, children are now being targeted, and Narayan reported they “continue to suffer unimaginable horrors and face attacks from armed groups.”

On February 11, stray bullets killed a student sitting in class. The UNICEF representative also described reports that a two-month-old baby was burned alive in front of their mother – “a terrible atrocity that should deeply shake the world.”

People leave their homes in Kenscoff, Haiti, after two officers were killed by gang members

Narayan stressed these actions are more than acts of violence but rather “an attack on humanity itself.” In response, UNICEF has called on national authorities and the international community to act and “protect the children of Haiti, defend their rights, ensure their safety.” “Every child deserves to live without fear,” she urged.

Child recruitment

Some 1.2 million children are reported to live under constant threat of armed violence, and the number of children recruited to armed gangs has dramatically risen.

Last November, a report released by UNICEF showed that child recruitment in the country skyrocketed by 70%. Amnesty International reported that between 30% and 50% of gang members are children.

Many are forced to become informants, soldiers, cooks, and even used as “wives” for gang members. If they refuse, their lives and the lives of their families are threatened. Narayan warned that the “world cannot remain silent” as millions of innocent children suffer this violence and inhumane treatment in Haiti.