Several children among those dead in Afghanistan floods

Taliban security forces stand near a river after flash floods in Kandahar province (AFP or licensors)

Save the Children laments the death of several children who were among the 29 people killed in Afghanistan's recent flooding.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

On Thursday, the aid organization Save the Children decried that at least four children were among the 29 people killed in recent flooding provoked by intense rainfall in Afghanistan.

Extreme weather has become more common for the Asian nation.

Torrential rains and flash floods devastated northern Afghanistan in 2024. At least 200 people were killed, and more than 3,000 homes were destroyed.

On 25 February 2025, flash floods ripped through western Farah province, washing away more than people, while three more were killed when a hailstorm caused their house to collapse.

Further east, according to the AFP news agency, six people were killed in Helmand province, including a child struck by lightning, and nine others in Kandahar province.

The Director of Save the Children in Afghanistan, Arshad Malik, said, "Entire families have been swept away by these floods, and at least four children have lost their lives."

"For the survivors," he noted, "there will be long-term consequences on their well-being."

"Floods like these," he continued, "are yet another sign that our climate is changing too quickly for families in Afghanistan to adapt... and this is affecting those least responsible—the children."

According to studies, the rise in global temperatures is leading to increased and more intense rainfall in Afghanistan and in most parts of the world, and these extreme weather events are very traumatic for many already vulnerable populations, who are left with long-term difficulties.