Patricia Scotland: Human fraternity goes beyond mere tolerance

Vatican News speaks to the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, about the 2025 Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity. Fraternity means “understanding that we are one family”, she says, and “understanding that our humanity is more fundamental than everything else”.

By Joseph Tulloch – Abu Dhabi

Every year, the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity is awarded to individuals or groups from anywhere in the world who “work selflessly and tirelessly to bridge divides and create real human connection”.

The prize was founded in 2019, following the signing of a joint Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

This year’s prize will be awarded on Tuesday 4th February, the UN-recognised International Day of Human Fraternity, at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi. The winners have been selected by an independent jury - among whose members is Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations.

She spoke to Vatican News on the sidelines of a press conference in Abu Dhabi.

Q: You’re part of the jury for the Zayed Prize. Tell me a bit about that – how did the selection process go?

Well, I was very honoured to be asked to be part of the judging panel. As you know, the Commonwealth represents 56 countries. That's about 27 billion people, 60% of whom are under the age of 30. We have a real emphasis on values – we’re bound by a charter, one which very much reflects the values of the Zayed Award.

It was a great honour to be able to participate in this award, as we sought to find exemplars who really demonstrate human fraternity, equality and inclusivity.

How long does that selection process last?

It took a number of months, because when we came together as a panel we had to review the hundreds of applications, and then go into depth. We went through a process of sorting candidates into shortlists, and then a shorter list – and there was a huge emphasis on understanding each application, and then trying to work out the impact that these applicants had had on humanity. What had they done? How had they made life richer, better and more meaningful? Were they really beacons of hope that would enable others to emulate them?

Patricia Scotland, centre, speaks at the press conference in Abu Dhabi

The Vatican is also involved in the Zayed Prize, and Cardinal Peter Turkson is a jury member this year. You’re a Catholic yourself – what role did your faith play in all this?

My faith was incredibly important, and not only because one of the first recipients of this award was His Holiness Pope Francis, along with the Grand Imam. It’s very important that those two holy men came together to underscore the importance of love in our world, love for each other, understanding, respect - and going beyond mere tolerance.

[Human fraternity] isn't about tolerating; it's about understanding that we are one family, understanding that our humanity is more fundamental than everything else. If you're a Catholic, you would say that every single human being is made in the image of God, and that sanctity, that beauty of life has to be preserved and the planet in which we find ourselves on has to be preserved as well.

So, being a judge was something that I rejoiced at, because, of course, His Holiness Pope Francis has always made it clear that we have to love every single person on the earth, irrespective of the faith they have, the colour or the shape they come in. It's their humanity which really echoes in our hearts.

Speaking of the Pope – you met with him recently, I believe. How did that go? What did you talk about?

It was a great honour. The whole panel of judges went to see His Holiness, to talk about the award, to talk about what we were doing. And we also got to wish him happy birthday! So it was a very special moment. For me in particular, it was a moment to be able to see His Holiness again and really absorb his wisdom. It's always a reaffirming and joyous opportunity. He has worked so hard. He is himself the embodiment, I think, of what so many would aspire to be.

The Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, where Vatican News spoke to Patricia Scotland

The following transcript has been lightly edited for reasons of style and brevity