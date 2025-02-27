Oxfam warns of ‘Gazafication’ of West Bank amid Israeli operation

An Israeli military vehicle drives through the Jenin refugee camp during an operation on February 24, 2025 (ANSA)

The British NGO Oxfam warns of the ‘Gazafication’ of the West Bank as Israel sends tanks into the Palestinian territory for the first time in 20 years.

By Devin Watkins

Over 40,000 people have been forcibly dispaced in the West Bank since Israel ramped up a military operation in the Palestinian territory after a temporary ceasefire came into effect in Gaza on January 19.

Two days later, an Israeli attack on Jenin refugee camp killed at least 12 Palestinians and led to the displacement of thousands of people.

The camp has been practically deserted, and Israeli bulldozers have demolished large areas, reportedly creating wide roadways. Many former residents of Jenin were descendents of Palestinians who fled their homes in 1948.

In response, Oxfam, a British confederation of 21 independent NGOs, said recently that the displacement is the largest since Israel occupied the Palestinian territory in 1967.

Northern areas of the West Bank have been the most affected, including the Tulkarem, Nur Shams, and El Far’a refugee camps.

The World Health Organization expressed concern about “starkly rising” attacks on healthcare facilities. Israel alleged that Hamas and other “terror organizations” use hospitals and ambulances as tools for terrorist activities.

The WHO said the West Bank has seen over 44 attacks on healthcare personnel since the start of the year.

Oxfam called the situation a “Gazafication” of the West Bank, warning of a “calculated annexation strategy.”

“Violations of human rights and international law are happening in plain sight, with impunity, as the international community watches on, complicit in its silence,” said Mustafa Tamaizeh, Oxfam’s West Bank Response Lead.

He added that Israel’s military operations have made it difficult and dangerous to deliver humanitarian aid and reach communities with their programs.

“Our staff and partners have reported being denied access or threatened at military checkpoints and aid deliveries blocked,” said Mr. Tamaizeh. “Such restrictions have slowed aid efforts and increased operational costs.”

Due to road closures and checkpoints, aid deliveries that previously took 2 hours now routinely take over 12.

West Bank farmers have also been cut off from accessing their farmland. Oxfam says the Israeli army has taken over 1,000 acres of land, alleging the move makes it “easy for annexation and settlement expansions.”