Nominations open for 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity opens nominations for the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, recognising “outstanding contributions” to fraternity, coexistence, and tolerance.

By Joseph Tulloch

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

The Award was established in February 2019, following Pope Francis’ historic meeting with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and the pair's publication of the joint Document on Human Fraternity.

The signing of the document took place in the United Arab Emirates, and the country now sponsors the prize, having named it in honour of its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

The award

The Zayed Award aims to provide recognition to individuals and groups who have made “outstanding contributions to advancing human fraternity, promoting peaceful coexistence, and championing the values of tolerance and solidarity”.

The award – which includes a USD $1 million financial prize – can go to individuals and organizations of any background, religion, or nationality.

Prizewinners are selected by an independent jury, after first being nominated by an academic, public figure, spiritual leader, member of government, or head of an NGO.



Elgible nominators can submit names through the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’s official website: https://zayedaward.org/. Nominations are open until October 1, 2025.

2025 winners

Vatican News was present in the UAE for the awarding of the 2025 Zayed Award, which went to the NGO World Central Kitchen, the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, and 15 year-old Ethiopian-American inventor Heman Bekele.

Mia Mottley was recognised for the decisive action she has taken on climate change as Barbados’ Prime Minister, while World Central Kitchen was honoured for the 300 million meals it has delivered across 30 different countries – including 100 million meals to Palestinians in Gaza since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023.

Heman Bekele, meanwhile, was recognised for his invention of a cost-effective soap designed to prevent and treat early-stage skin cancer.



Speaking to Vatican News at the award ceremony, Archbishop Christophe El-Kassis, the Holy See’s Apostolic Nuncio to the United Arab Emirates, stressed the importance of the Zayed award, saying that the collaboration between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam is “a model for others” and a reminder that “we are all one family”.



