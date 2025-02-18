Niwano Peace Prize assigned to Musawah women’s movement

The Niwano Peace Foundation selects gender equality movement Musawah as the recipient of the 42nd Niwano Peace Prize in recognition of its commitment to empowering women, and its efforts in fostering interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence in the Muslim context

By Lisa Zengarini

The 42nd Niwano Peace Prize has been assigned to Musawah, a global women’s movement dedicated to gender justice and equality in the Muslim family, in recognition of its advocacy for women's human rights in the Muslim context.

Advocacy for gender equality

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Niwano Peace Prize Committee ,Musawah (meaning "equality" in Arabic) has been selected for its significant contribution “to the cause of women's leadership in interfaith dialogue for human rights protection and peaceful coexistence” which align with the principles of the prestigious peace award.

Founded in 2009, Musawah operates as an international non-governmental organization with Special Consultative Status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Since its inception, the movement has grown into a vast network that spans over 40 countries, including regions in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Global North.

The organization brings together advocates, scholars, and activists to challenge gender biases entrenched in laws and practices while promoting positive reforms for women’s rights.

Its founders, Zainah Anwar from Malaysia and Ziba Mir-Hosseini from Iran, have laid the intellectual and spiritual foundations for the movement, ensuring that its approach is rooted in both faith and human rights principles.

Focus on education and leadership development

In the statement the Niwano Peace Prize Committee recalled that key aspect of Musawah’s work is its focus on education and leadership development. The netwrek has launched several training programmes aimed at increasing women’s participation in leadership roles within Muslim contexts.

By fostering participatory and ethical leadership models, the movement equips women with the tools to influence policies, challenge discriminatory practices, and engage in civic and political processes.

Furthermore, Musawah collaborates with various stakeholders, including legal professionals, religious leaders, and social service organizations, to advocate for legislative and policy changes that promote gender justice.

Combatting gender-based violence

Beyond legal advocacy, Musawah actively combats gender-based violence by organizing workshops, training sessions, and awareness campaigns. These initiatives empower women to stand against violence while also mobilizing resources to protect vulnerable groups.

Recognizing the power of technology and social media, Musawah also educates young people on leveraging digital platforms for advocacy and social change, thereby ensuring the sustainability of its mission across generations.

Another significant contribution of Musawah lies in its documentation and dissemination of knowledge. The organization has produced extensive multilingual resources, chronicling the history and contributions of women’s rights activists from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.

The Niwano Peace Prize

The Niwano Peace Prize, named in honour of the Buddhist Japanese Foundation's founder Nikkyo Niwano, aims to recognize and encourage those who significantly contribute to inter-religious cooperation, fostering global peace.

The 42nd Prize ceremony is scheduled to take place Tokyo, Japan , on May 14. In addition to an award certificate, Musawah will receive a medal and a cash prize of 20 million yen.