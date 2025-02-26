Brothers in the name of peace

In an interview with "L’Osservatore Romano," the two peace activists – Israeli Maoz Inon and Palestinian Aziz Abu Sarah, who attended the “Arena of Peace” event in the northern Italian city of Verona in May 2024, where they received the personal embrace and the support of Pope Francis, speak of their shared vision of peace.

By Roberto Cetera in Jerusalem

Read also 18/05/2024 Pope at Verona’s Arena of Peace: ‘Future in our hands, not only leaders’ Pope Francis meets with thousands of people in Verona for the Arena of Peace event, and urges regular people to take the cause of peace in hand instead of waiting on world leaders. ...

"On October 7, I lost my father and mother, but I gained a brother," says Maoz. That terrible morning, in their home in Netiv HaAsara, Maoz’s parents were killed by an incendiary rocket fired by Hamas. Since that day, Maoz Inon, a 50-year-old Israeli tourism entrepreneur, has chosen to channel his grief into a determined and courageous commitment against war and for peace between the two peoples, recognizing the suffering of "the other" as well.

The person he calls his newfound brother is Aziz Abu Sarah, a 45-year-old Palestinian tourism operator from Al-Eizariya, a town on the border between Jerusalem and the West Bank, known as Bethany. When Aziz was just nine years old, his 18-year-old brother, Tayseer, was arrested by Israeli soldiers on suspicion of throwing stones at vehicles with Israeli license plates. Tayseer remained in an Israeli prison for about a year. After finally being released, he died just a few weeks later due to internal injuries caused by torture during his detention.

For Aziz, too, this suffering led to an unwavering commitment to peace between the two peoples. Maoz tells L’Osservatore Romano, "On October 7, after being informed of the tragedy that had struck my family, the first call of condolence and heartfelt support I received was from Aziz. Our fight for peace has made us brothers, more than blood ties ever could."

However, the journey that led Maoz and Aziz to this bond of peace did not begin on October 7. In his successful career as a tourism entrepreneur, Maoz had organized itineraries that included the occupied Palestinian territories. He was known for the originality of his tours and, because of this, had faced criticism in Israeli circles. Aziz, after his brother's death, moved to Jerusalem to obtain an identity card. There, he joined Fatah’s youth movement and became known for his harsh writings against the Israeli occupiers, fueled by deep-seated anger and frustration from a young age. These writings led to his arrest and six months of imprisonment. However, living in Jerusalem allowed him to experience Israeli society firsthand, learn Hebrew, and attend a Christian college—experiences that helped him begin to see the conflict from a different perspective.

He then joined the Parents Circle Families Forum, an association of both Israeli and Palestinian families who have lost loved ones in the conflict and who seek not revenge but reconciliation, peace, and tolerance.

Since October 7, the peace activism of Maoz and Aziz has become a central priority in their lives, and they have travelled worldwide to share their message. On May 18, they met Pope Francis in Verona.

"It was a meeting that, through the Holy Father's words of encouragement, further strengthened and enriched our commitment to peace. Pope Francis moved us deeply," says Aziz. "In a world torn apart by a polarizing mentality that exacerbates existing divisions, Pope Francis' words stand out as the only ones truly oriented toward dialogue, respect, and peace. He is the only world leader advocating for a new humanism," adds Maoz.

Together, they say, "We hope that through this interview, he will receive our wishes for a speedy recovery. May he know that we both pray for him every day."

Their activism has already led to a significant achievement: the creation of a coalition of 60 Israeli and Palestinian organizations working for peace, now united under the initiative It’s Time. The name signifies that it is time—to resume dialogue, to silence weapons, to calm tensions, and to acknowledge each other's suffering.

It’s Time is now organizing what it calls "the largest peace demonstration in the history of Israel and Palestine," according to Maoz. The event will take place in Jerusalem on May 8 and 9.

"In addition to our organizations, we invite members of civil society, politics, and religious communities from all over the world to join us. Representatives of Christian denominations in the Holy Land have already confirmed their participation. It will be two days of events held at multiple locations across the city—both in the east and west, including the Old City. There will also be a large gathering for the final event," explains Aziz.

Maoz concludes, "The vast majority of Israelis and Palestinians no longer want war. They do not want more grief, violence, or suffering. It is time for political leaders to understand this."