Hostages released in Gaza exchange

Hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis

Three Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas in 2023 have been freed in Gaza.

By Nathan Morley

This release comes as part of the ongoing ceasefire deal. The three men have been reunited with their families in Israel.

They’ve been named as Ofer Calderon, Yarden Bibas, and Keith Siegel.

Meanwhile, 183 Palestinian prisoners have been freed in return, sparking jubilant scenes in the occupied West Bank and Ramallah.

Medical evacuations

As part of this ongoing process, Gaza’s Rafah border crossing has re-opened, allowing the first medical evacuations since last year.

It’s reported that 56 wounded and sick children were the first to arrive in Egypt.

The World Health Organisation says around 15,000 people currently need treatment outside Gaza.

Taking effect earlier this month, the ceasefire agreement so far prompted the release of 13 Israeli hostages, five Thai workers and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

In a related development, foreign ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Palestine are set to convene in Cairo later.

The meeting will discuss many issues related to Gaza, including U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestions concerning the movement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan.

