Israel-Hamas ceasefire stalemate resolved

After a pause in the ceasefire deal, the first phase is set to resume with a prisoner exchanges on Wednesday or Thursday.

By Kielce Gussie

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was once again at an impasse. On Saturday, Israel had delayed the release of 600 Palestinian prisoners to protest what it described as the cruel treatment of Israeli hostages returned by Hamas. Consequently, Hamas called this delay a serious violation of the deal.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Hamas said a delegation led by the group’s Gaza leader, Khalil al-Hayya, had finished a trip to Cairo after reaching an agreement resolving the delayed release of the Palestinian prisoners.

The statement reported they will be released “in addition to the corresponding Palestinian women and children” as early as late Wednesday or Thursday in exchange for the bodies of four Israeli hostages.

Read also 20/02/2025 Hamas releases bodies of four hostages to Israel As part of the ongoing ceasefire deal, Hamas has released the bodies of four slain hostages to Israel.

Hayya also stressed Hamas’ commitment to the ceasefire deal “with all its stages and clauses.” The Israeli government has not given any immediate comment.

The 620 Palestinian prisoners – which include more than 400 Gazans detained by Israeli forces during the war and 50 prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli jails – were originally meant to be exchanged for the return of six living and four dead Israeli hostages last week.

State of the ceasefire deal

The first phase of the ceasefire deal is set to conclude on Saturday. Before then, 33 Israeli hostages are meant to be exchanged for some 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees from Gaza. Thus far, 25 living and four dead hostages have been released.

As part of the ceasefire deal, Israeli troops have also withdrawn from densely populated areas of Gaza, hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have been able to return home in the north, and hundreds of aid trucks have been allowed to travel into the Gaza Strip each day.

Part two of the deal should include the release of the remaining 57 hostages, a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and a permanent ceasefire.