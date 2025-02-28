Indonesian scholars and religious leaders discuss Pope's impact on religious landscape

Scholars, religious leaders, and students gather at Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia for the colloquium and book discussion titled "Salve Peregrinans Spei!" on Feb. 25, 2025. Photo: (Catholic University of Atma Jaya Jakarta)

Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Prof. KH Nasaruddin Umar, has underscored the importance of interfaith harmony and religious tolerance during a colloquium and book discussion at Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia.

By Royani Ping - Indonesia, LiCAS News

The event at the Atma Jaya Catholic University in Jakarta, organized in collaboration with the Frans Seda Foundation, reflected on Pope Francis’ Apostolic Visit to Indonesia on September 3-6, 2024.

Titled Salve Peregrinans Spei!, the discussion on February 25 focused on the perspectives of 33 prominent Indonesian Muslim figures regarding the Pope’s visit.

It was part of Atma Jaya’s XIII lustrum celebration, highlighting themes of faith, fraternity, and compassion.

Call for strengthened interfaith relations

In his keynote address, Prof. Nasaruddin, Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, emphasized the urgency of fostering interfaith harmony in an increasingly complex global environment.

“Our challenge today is to create spaces that strengthen interfaith relationships rather than widen divides. The education curriculum we have designed aims to shape future generations with a strong religious understanding, free from teachings of hatred,” he said.

Prof. Nasaruddin, a former Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque, recalled his personal meeting with Pope Francis in the mosque’s compound, describing it as a significant moment in interfaith dialogue.

Prof. KH Nasaruddin Umar greets Pope Francis on September 5, 2024

The minister also took the opportunity to ask attendees to pray for Pope Francis, who has been experiencing health issues. Sharing a personal anecdote, he noted that he was hospitalized on the same day the Pope fell ill.

The Pope’s visit to Indonesia last year was widely seen as a milestone in promoting religious tolerance and mutual understanding.

His engagements with various faith communities underscored the importance of dialogue in maintaining Indonesia’s diverse and pluralistic society.

Praise for interfaith dialogue initiatives

Prof. Biyanto, from the Ministry of Education for Primary and Secondary Education, commended the organizers for their efforts in fostering interfaith dialogue.

“Congratulations to the authors for producing this extraordinary work. May the ideas in this book inspire many and further strengthen our sense of brotherhood. I hope the connections established through this colloquium will continue, expanding the space for dialogue and reinforcing unity in diversity.”

Atma Jaya Catholic University President, Prof. Dr. Yuda Turana, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the gathering’s significance in promoting peace and solidarity.

“This event serves as a bridge to connect universal values such as love, peace, and solidarity. It is also a special opportunity to highlight these fundamental values as the foundation for a harmonious future for all Indonesians.”

Commitment to fraternity and social justice

Bishop Antonius Subianto Bunjamin, OSC, President of the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI), described the event as a crucial moment to strengthen fraternity and continue the Pope’s message of compassion and solidarity.

“We must ensure that this spirit continues to thrive and yields tangible benefits for unity and social justice in Indonesia.”

Frans Seda Foundation Managing Director Stefanus Ginting expressed hope that the book discussion would deepen public understanding of the Pope’s visit and its broader implications for Indonesian society.

“This moment should be embraced as a time of grace, fostering genuine fraternity, humanity, and social justice while upholding the vision of a peaceful Indonesia,” he said.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.