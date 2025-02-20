Hamas releases bodies of four hostages to Israel

As part of the ongoing ceasefire deal, Hamas has released the bodies of four slain hostages to Israel.

By Nathan Morley

The coffins of four Israeli hostages have been driven in a convoy to Tel Aviv, following Hamas’s handover of the bodies to the Red Cross earlier on Thursday.

This action is part of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal.

Three of the coffins contain the remains of a mother and her three young children, reportedly killed in an Israeli attack several months ago.

However, confirmation that the remains are indeed those of the two children and their mother may take some time. The children, aged 9 months and 4 years at the time of their abduction with their parents on October 7, 2023, from their family home in southern Israel, held both German and Israeli citizenship.

The woman's husband and the children's father are among the 24 hostages who have been released alive during the ongoing ceasefire.

Hamas claims that the fourth coffin contains the body of Oded Lifschitz, an 84-year-old male hostage and activist who dedicated his life to promoting peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Shelters sent to Gaza

In a separate development, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) announced on Wednesday that it has begun sending prefabricated homes to the Gaza Strip in collaboration with the Jordanian Armed Forces. This initiative aims to provide safe shelter for families affected by the widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure across the strip.

"The dispatch of mobile homes is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting our brothers and sisters in Gaza. We strive to provide rapid and effective solutions to alleviate their suffering," said JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Mohammad Al-Shebli.

Since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023, the JHCO has delivered multiple batches of relief aid to the Gaza Strip.