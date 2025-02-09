Further Gaza talks underway in Qatar

Displaced Palestinians cross the Netzarim corridor on their way to northern parts of the Gaza Strip. (AFP or licensors)

Israel forces withdraw from the "Netzarim Corridor", a key highway in Gaza, as part of the ongoing ceasefire deal.

By Nathan Morley

Israeli troops have completed their withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza.

This move – one of the key conditions of ‘phase one’ - fulfills another condition of the hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Meanwhile, negotiators are heading to Qatar for further talks. Israel says there are still technical issues to discuss about ‘phase one’ of the deal before discussions about ‘phase two’.

Meanwhile, media in Israel are reporting that the hostages released by Hamas are suffering from serious health problems after their long captivity.

Hamas released Ohad Ben Amin, Eli Sharab, and Or Levy, from 491 days of captivity on Saturday.

According to health authorities, the men are suffering from malnutrition, muscle atrophy, heart defects, chronic inflammation, and psychological problems.

Egypt to host emergency summit

In other developments, Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit on the Palestinian situation at the end of February, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

Egypt said the summit was agreed after Egypt held talks with several Arab countries.

The meeting was requested by the Palestinian Authority. Egypt said the meeting would discuss "the latest serious developments in the Palestinian issue."

