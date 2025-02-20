Former Brazilian president charged with attempted coup

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he meets with supporters in Brasilia, Brazil, in December 2022

Brazilian authorities have formally charged former President Jair Bolsonaro with attempting a coup to overthrow, alter, and transform his re-election defeat of 2022.

By James Blears

In a 272-page report, Brazil’s attorney general, Paulo Gonet, confirms he has lodged charges with the country’s Supreme Court against former President Jair Bolsonaro and thirty-three other people, including former government ministers.

It accuses him and them of planning the “violent overthrow of the democratic state.”

Among the prominent officials accused are: Ex-Defence Minister Walter Braga Netto; ex-National Security Advisor Augusto Helano; and ex-Justice Minister Anderson Torres.



Brazilian Attorney General Paulo Gonet

Bolsonaro was President between 2019 and 2022. These latest developments are a result of a two years comprehensive investigation by Brazilian Federal Police. It stems from widespread rioting in the capital, Brasilia, during the week after the 1 January 2023 presidential inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva. Rioters stormed the presidential palace, Congress, and the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro and the other accused deny all the charges, with Bolsonaro saying it is a political witch hunt.

Brazil’s Supreme Court must now decide if there is sufficient evidence and justifiable grounds to put them on trial.

Listen to James Blears' report