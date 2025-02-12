EU Bishops appeal for urgent intervention in DRC

As violence escalates in the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 rebels resume attacks, the Bishops of the European Union call for urgent intervention so as to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.

By Francesca Merlo and Edoardo Giribaldi

Two days without fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been brutally interrupted by M23 rebels who resumed their attacks on government forces in the early hours of Tuesday.

Attacks and threats

The M23 rebels, claiming to defend ethnic Tutsis, have advanced southward after capturing Goma, the capital of North Kivu, last month. That offensive left thousands dead and, despite calls for a ceasefire from 24 regional leaders, the rebels continue their operations.

Authorities in Bukavu, in Southern Kivu, have been on high alert, with schools and businesses shut, and many residents fleeing the area. Meanwhile, reports indicate that M23 rebels entered a displacement camp west of Goma, ordering those living there to leave within three days.

The group denies this, claiming residents were returning voluntarily to “secure homes in liberated areas.” However, most displaced people have nowhere to go, uncertain if their homes still exist after being in camps for up to two years.

Millions displaced

The UN estimates that 6.7 million people have been displaced by violence in the DRC, with North and South Kivu most affected. The latest attacks have forced over 500,000 people from their homes this year alone.

Humanitarian efforts have been severely impacted by a US aid suspension. USAID previously funded 70% of relief operations, and since the suspension was announced, essential services—including emergency healthcare and shelter—have been shut down. Meanwhile, the European Union has approved a €60 million humanitarian aid package for the DRC, a move welcomed by Monsignor Mariano Crociata, President of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE).

A desperate humanitarian situation

The situation for civilians in the DRC remains dire, as the conflict continues to displace millions and exacerbate an already desperate humanitarian crisis. With basic services disrupted, people are left without access to food, clean water, or medical care. The ongoing violence and mass displacement have created a situation where entire communities are living in overcrowded camps with limited resources. Children are orphaned, and camps, already stretched to breaking point, are now inundated with new arrivals seeking refuge from the escalating conflict.

The appeal of the European Bishops

Monsignor Crociata has called for "greater efforts to ensure the protection of civilians" and to guarantee their access to aid. He has also urged local authorities and the international community "to do everything possible to resolve the conflict through peaceful means," warning that Rwanda’s alleged support for the M23 rebels would constitute "a serious violation of international law."

He has also drawn attention to the "extractive practices" in the DRC, identified as a key factor fuelling the conflict, and has called for greater transparency in this sector. His appeal to international institutions is clear: they must uphold their "values and principles" and, if necessary, adopt "targeted sanctions" that reconsider economic cooperation.