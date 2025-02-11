Writers and diplomats join in condemning raid on East Jerusalem bookshop

A recent Israeli raid on an Educational Bookshop in East Jerusalem highlights the growing censorship and suppression of Palestinian narratives. Authors and diplomats have joined in the global cause for concern about intellectual freedom and growing authoritarianism in Israel.

By Francesca Merlo and Roberto Paglialonga

The raid on the Educational Bookshop in East Jerusalem, and the subsequent arrest of its Palestinian owners have caused huge controversy worldwide, raising concern for cultural and intellectual freedom in Israel.

Questions raised

Whilst there is no official ban on books containing the word "Palestine", it would appear that the raid, in which Israeli officials stormed the bookshop and detained brothers Ahmed and Mahmoud Muna, targeted, for the most part, books containing references to Palestine or Palestinian symbols, raising questions about the suppression of Palestinian narratives.

According to reports, the officials who stormed the bookshop on the 9th of February used Google Translate to identify and remove hundreds of books containing keywords relating to Palestine, which they claimed incited violence or supported terrorism. One of these books was allegedly a children's colouring book entitled "From the River to the Sea", the slogan some Palestinians use in support of a homeland between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

Widespread condemnation

The move has sparked widespread condemnation, especially from people who spent time in the bookshop, including diplomats, journalists, writers, travellers and more.

Amongst these is Nathan Thrall, Pulitzer-Prize-winning author and expert on the Middle East. In an interview with Vatican Media’s Roberto Paglialonga, Nathan Thrall reflected on the wider implications the raid has within Israel’s political climate.

Thrall was present outside the courtroom whilst the Munas were awaiting sentencing. He described having mixed emotions regarding the turnout. “To have a country ban books with the word Palestine in them is an outrage, and it should motivate many, many more people than actually came out,” he said, emphasising that while the closure of the Educational Bookshop is not an isolated incident, “it symbolises the growing authoritarianism within the country”.

No fear of consequences

He described the affection and respect the Munas have gained over the years as they welcome people into their bookshop – a hub for intellectual exchange. Known for their kindness, he says, “These are two beloved figures, and it was clear that they enjoyed a great deal of support,” adding that the fact that the Israeli government targeted them despite their extensive connections within international circles reflects a disturbing sense of impunity and a belief that there will be no consequences for such actions.

Thrall noted that such efforts to restrict the free flow of ideas represent a direct challenge to the concept of democracy. “Any country that withholds basic civil rights from millions of people based on their inborn characteristics for decades cannot be called a democracy,” he emphasised.

More than a bookshop

To Thrall, the Educational Bookshop is not simply a store but a space of community and connection. "I launched both my books there" he recalled. “I would sit there for hours and end up having long, long conversations about life, literature, and politics with the owners,” he reflected. Over the years, as Thrall collected more and more books, the need to create space in his house became imperative. He would donate them to the Educational Bookshop, which in turn would take Thrall's books along with other donations to a little library in Gaza.

After a year and a half of bombing by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, it comes as no surprise to hear that "the library was destroyed".

Whilst the current ceasefire over the Gaza Strip comes as a huge relief to the Palestinian people, international politics and the political climate in Israel are a cause for concern. The hope remains that a solution be found and peace restored.