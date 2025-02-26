7,000 Killed in Eastern DRC fighting, PM Suminwa reports

FILE PHOTO: Refugees flee eastern Congo into Burundi as fighting rages in South Kivu

By Nathan Morley

More than 7,000 people have been killed in fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since last month.

Prime Minister Judith Suminwa told the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday that a significant number of civilians were among the dead.

Suminwa warned that the security situation in eastern DRC had reached alarming levels, noting about 3,000 deaths in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

She added that more than 2,500 bodies were buried without identification, while another 1,500 remained in morgues.

She said there was ‘a significant mass of civilians’ who are part of these dead.

Since January, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group has captured key cities, including Goma and Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern, warning the fighting could push the entire region over the precipice. Rwanda has denied allegations of supporting the rebels.

Suminwa called for global action and "dissuasive sanctions" on Rwanda amid mass displacement and reports of summary executions. She said it was impossible to describe the screams and cries of millions of victims of this conflict.

UN sounds the alarm

For his part, Guterres echoed the urgency, describing the situation as ‘a deadly whirlwind of violence and horrifying human rights abuses.’

He stressed the importance of respecting the DRC's sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that the fall of more cities could lead to regional war.

Rebel fighters took control of Bukavu just over a week ago, following the capture of Goma last month.

The UN reported that about 40,000 people had fled to neighbouring Burundi over the past two weeks.

The M23 rebel group, supported by approximately 4,000 Rwandan soldiers, is one of over 100 armed groups vying for control of the DRC's vast mineral wealth.

