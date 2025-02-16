Concern grows over ongoing fighting in Sudan
By Nathan Morley
African leaders have warned against the ongoing fighting in Sudan. At the 38th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, leaders have called for a halt to the violence and for the delivery of humanitarian aid to millions of people.
Over the last few weeks, the conflict has intensified as shelling, airstrikes and drone attacks continue to pound populated areas.
Speaking at the Ethiopia event, the UN Secretary-General described the situation as a catastrophe of staggering scale and brutality and warned that it was increasingly spilling into the wider region.
Sudan’s brutal civil war is approaching its third year, leaving a legacy of hunger, massive population displacement and chronic insecurity.
In fact, some 30.4 million people – over two thirds of the total population – are in need of assistance, from health to food and other forms of humanitarian support.
The fighting has led to an economic collapse, sending the prices of food, gasoline and other basic goods spiraling, putting them beyond the reach of the average citizen.
The United Nations is currently preparing to launch a call for record funding of $4.2 billion to support aid operations in the country.
