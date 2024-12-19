Forty thousand children impacted by Vanuatu earthquake

Aftermath of earthquake in Vanuatu (AFP or licensors)

Following catastrophic 7.3-magnitude earthquake in the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, decries the disaster's impact on some 40,000 children.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, warns that an estimated 40,000 children are in need of humanitarian assistance following the devastating 7.3-magnitude earthquake that hit Vanuatu, Oceania, on 17 December, and was followed by several major aftershocks.

Vanuatu, which consists of 83 islands, is located in Oceania's region of Melanesia with a population of some 300,000 people.

The archipelago is located in the South Pacific, about 1700 kilometres east of northern Australia.

The Melanasia region also includes Papua New Guinea, Fiji, New Caledonia, and the Bismarck archipelago.

Damage and deaths

Vanuatu's Interim Prime Minister Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas declared a state of emergency and announced a curfew for seven days in the most affected areas. International assistance was requested.

According to authorities, 14 deaths have so far been reported, with over 200 injured.

Many buildings, including hospitals, have sustained damages.

With landslides across the island, key roads and bridges connecting the airport and the main seaport are also reported to be severely damaged.

Moreover, telecommunication networks in most areas are either down or intermittent.

Children immediate priority

“The immediate priority is to reach children and families with the life-saving support they need," said Mr. Eric Durpaire, UNICEF Pacific’s Chief of Vanuatu Field Office.

He reminded that UNICEF is on the ground, working with government, civil society organizations and other development partners to support the response efforts.



As needs are confirmed, UNICEF noted in a statement, the Fund will continue to support children and families with life-saving interventions that include restoring water supply and distribution of critical supplies.

In addition, it will also continue mobilizing partners to provide access to safe water and hygiene, nutrition and health services, education, child protection, and social protection.

Essential health services

UNICEF has already dispatched community first aid kits, Interagency Emergency Health Kits, and tents to support continuity of essential health services, and is also providing safe water to healthcare facilities.