UN Chief appeals for cessation of hostilities in Syria

Syrian Kurds fleeing their homes on the outskirts of the northern city of Aleppo (AFP or licensors)

As charities in Syria warn of spiralling humanitarian consequences following the recent surge in the Syrian conflict, Qatar said it’s working with Turkey to end hostilities in the region.

By Linda Bordoni

Renewed fighting in northwest Syria, led by a terrorist group and other armed factions, has resulted in civilian casualties, the displacement of tens of thousands of people, and severe damage to essential infrastructure.

Joining calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the United Nations Secretary-General reminded all parties of their obligations under international law, including humanitarian law, to protect civilians and allow safe passage to those fleeing violence.

His appeal came as the death toll in days of fighting in the country’s north has risen to 514, including 92 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Speaking as the Syrian conflict enters its 14th year, Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgency of reaching a comprehensive political solution and encouraged all sides to engage with the UN Special Envoy and return to the UN-facilitated political process in line with Security Council resolution 2254.

“Syria’s people deserve a political horizon that will deliver a peaceful future – not more bloodshed,” he said.

War, earthquakes, regional instability

The war has shattered millions of lives and livelihoods. On top of that, two major earthquakes last February, combined with escalating regional tensions, have further deepened the crisis and heightened vulnerabilities. And since the Israeli Military campaign against Hezbollah that intensified in September, over 500,000 refugees have fled Lebanon into Syria.

Humanitarian agencies warn that in 2024, an estimated 16.7 million people will have required humanitarian assistance – the highest figure since the Syrian crisis began in 2011.

Foreign powers

Analysts say the stunning advance on Aleppo by rebel forces came as several key players in the conflict have been distracted or weakened, triggering the heaviest clashes since a 2020 ceasefire brought relative calm to the country’s north.

Syria's civil war started in 2011 after an uprising against President Bashar Assad's rule. Five foreign powers have a military presence in the country including the U.S., Russia and Iran.

Turkey, which controls parts of northern Syria, will not say how many troops it has in the country.

(Source: AP and other news agencies)