Sudan war: Scores of civilians die in intensified attacks

Sudan’s military has been accused of carrying out an air strike on a marketplace in the country’s western Darfur region in which at least 100 people, most of them civilians, were killed.

More than eight barrel bombs hit the market in the North Darfur town of Kabkabiya, killing over 100 civilians and wounding many more.

The massacre which reportedly took place on Monday at a weekly market, is in flagrant violation of international law and comes amid the ferocious civil war in the nation that pits the army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, and that has led to the world’s worst humanitarian emergency.

At least 127 people were killed in Sudan on Monday and Tuesday as the 20-month war between the army and the RSF has been turning increasingly bloody as ceasefire efforts have stalled, and crises elsewhere have dominated world attention.

The army has stepped up airstrikes in the half of the country that the RSF controls, while the RSF has staged raids on villages and intense artillery strikes. Both have targeted densely populated civilian areas.

The army has frequently targeted towns in North Darfur with airstrikes as it fights the RSF for control of the state capital, al-Fashir, its last foothold in the region. International observers and charities have denounced ethnic cleansing and widespread war crimes in Darfur, warning that yet another genocide could be taking place amid the deafening silence of the international community.

Sudanese military forces have denied responsibility for the attack on Kabkabiya, insisting that it had the right to target any location used by the RSF for military purposes. The RSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recent reports claim that 60,000 people have been killed in the conflict while more than 30 million need aid, with famine declared in some areas, and 12 million have fled their homes.

