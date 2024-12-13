Sudan: The fierce hope of a forgotten nation

FILE PHOTO: Hajj Ahmed, a resident of the Old-Omdurman neighbourhood, looks at his house after it was damaged by shells in Omdurman

A 20-month civil war has plummeted Sudan into a devastating humanitarian crisis with widespread violence, starvation, and displacement, but its people persist with hope, urging international action for peace and aid.

By Francesca Merlo

When speaking to aid workers about Sudan’s ongoing war and crisis, there seems to be a question, which is often asked, but to which nobody really ever responds. It’s a pressing issue that no person seems able to justify: Why do we prioritise some conflicts over others? Why do some conflicts continue to rage on the sidelines, while our gaze turns elsewhere?

While we recognise the varying, morally despicable, economic gains triggered by warfare and the arms trade, we should not stand mute before the suffering endured by the people. Our silence is inexcusable.

All eyes on Sudan

If all lives are equal, why is more not being done to protect the lives of the people in Sudan? When we read that since the war erupted in April 2023 over 61,000 people have been killed in the Northeast African country and 12 million more are displaced, it is difficult to understand why this news is not making the headlines. Added to this, according to the United Nations, twenty-six million Sudanese are facing acute hunger - a staggering number that speaks of the world’s worst hunger crisis.

War has spread throughout the nation, but 20 months into the conflict between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces, observers have expressed particular concern for the people of Sudan’s western Darfur State, where aerial bombardments and shelling in civilian locations have increased. According to Telley Sadia, head of CAFOD in Sudan, “It’s a complex situation,” and civilians are bearing the brunt of this relentless conflict.

Sudanese girls who fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region look at makeshift shelters near the border with Chad

Sadia, along with the Caritas branch of the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) in Sudan, is one of the voices adding volume to the cry of the Sudanese. In an interview with Vatican News, he recounts the horror of the incessant fighting: “The fighting has continued without stopping,” causing widespread displacement, with countless lives upended.

Sadia notes that all attempts at brokering peace have failed. He recalls early talks being mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, and later Egypt, but without success. “For over a year now,” he says, “there have been no negotiations. There might be a break of some days, hours, or even a week, but then fighting resumes. Every time it resumes, lives are lost, properties are destroyed, and infrastructure is ruined. It’s a cycle of fighting, displacement, hunger, and suffering.”

The human toll

Just as the figures lead us to imagine, the human toll truly is staggering, with women and children bearing the worst of it. “Children have lost the most in this crisis. They’ve lost their parents, education, and future. They are traumatised by the violence,” says Sadia, adding that, unsurprisingly, some have been swept up into an even more vicious cycle of violence as they are reunited to join the fighting. “Anything is to be expected in situations like this”, he warns.

The crisis has also unleashed a ferocious wave of aggression on the women, who, separated from their families and struggling to provide for their children, often fall victim to gender-based and conflict-related sexual violence. “Sudan’s cultural norms make it difficult for victims to come forward,” warns Sadia, describing the stigma surrounding such attacks. However, he says some women are coming forward and reporting these cases to us and organisations on the ground can provide psychosocial support to help traumatised survivors undertake a healing process.

Listen to an excerpt of our interview with Telley Sadia

Food and medical assistance

The situation is bleak, very bleak. There is a lack of access to healthcare and a total collapse in agricultural activity. Starvation looms large, and disease is increasingly becoming the leading cause of death reported across Sudan. Malnutrition has weakened people, and simple diseases are killing them.

As Sadia states, “People are dying of starvation and malnutrition. Agricultural activities have ceased, and there’s no harvest. People are surviving on handouts, but these aren’t enough to meet daily needs.”

He notes that famine was declared in Zamzam, a camp in northern Darfur, “though the government contested the claim.” Not surprising, given that it is part of the cause. He explains that the government refers to the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by the president, who is the de facto leader. The opposing faction is the RSF, a force that initially worked with the army to maintain security but later broke away and started fighting the government.

A call to act

Amidst the overwhelming despair and devastation, the people of Sudan seem to have not lost hope. Sadia emphasises that there is a "fierce strength" coming from the Sudanese, who continue to support one another and share resources.

He remarks that those affected but not directly impacted by the fighting hold on to hope that the crisis will one day end. “The Sudanese haven’t lost hope entirely,” he asserts, “but they need international support to address their immediate needs and rebuild.”

Humanitarian aid can create a lifeline for those in despair. “When displaced people receive humanitarian aid, such as clean water, cash assistance, or dignity kits, it gives them hope,” he explains.

The support that CAFOD, along with other aid organisations on the ground, gives the people of Sudan helps to restore a sense of dignity and purpose among the affected populations. Aid is not just about survival but about reclaiming lives and seizing their futures, says Sadia.

Neighbouring Chad has welcomed an estimated 630,000 refugees and returnees from Sudan. Here, Caritas workers are seen providing support to a group of women. Photo courtesy of Caritas Mongo (Chad)

To the people of Sudan

So to the people of Sudan, Sadia’s message is one of solidarity and perseverance. “We stand with you,” he says. “We stand with you both in our humanitarian efforts and spiritually,” and he assures them that they will do so “until this crisis is resolved.”

To the international community

To the international community, who sends weapons but not food, making it a part of this noise while remaining silent, Sadia says, “it’s time to act.” He reminds us that Sudan’s problem is a global problem and that “pressure from the international community can bring the warring parties to the negotiating table for a meaningful ceasefire and resolution.” We must act now before the situation gets even worse, he says.

In all this, the Church’s voice remains steadfast. Pope Francis’ constant call for disarmament offers hope that “his message may reach people of faith and conscience, encouraging them to engage in peace efforts. It’s a sign of commitment and hope for those suffering due to the violence,” Sadia affirms.

Believe in peace

As the crisis in Sudan, along with so many more across the globe, continues to unfold before our eyes, we continue to wonder when it was that we became indifferent to the pain of others. When did we begin to normalise the shooting of guns and the dropping of bombs; when did it become okay for children to fight in wars and for mothers to starve? The plight of Sudan cannot be overlooked. The call for action from the international community is urgent, and the hope of the Sudanese reminds us that there are people who, despite it all, still believe in peace.

If you want to help the people of Sudan through CAFOD's "Sudan Crisis Appeal" click here.