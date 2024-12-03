Massive floods claim lives and devastate parts of Malaysia and Thailand

Relentless rain causes destructive floods across territories of Malaysia and Thailand, claiming at least 27 lives and resulting in extensive displacement

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN

Malaysia and Thailand face massive flooding due to torrential rains causing death and sweeping displacement.

Considered the most severe in decades, reports indicate a death toll of 27, with over half a million households affected by relentless rain and flooding.

However, on Monday, conditions improved in some areas, and water levels have receded, according to government data. Meanwhile, weather forecasts predict heavy rains, adding to uncertainty and fear.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, the floods have shattered homes, disrupted rail links, and devasted more than 38,000 hectares of paddy fields in major rice-producing areas, leaving farmers and businesses in a bind.

On Sunday, approximately 128,000 people were displaced to evacuation shelters, according to the disaster management agency.

On Monday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department warned of a wind convergence in the worst-hit states of Kelantan and Terengganu from December 3 to 4, potentially bringing more thunderstorms and heavy rains.

This will likely be followed by a monsoon surge from December 8 to 14 across Peninsular Malaysia, posing further risks to the region.

Flooding in Rantau Panjang, Malaysia

Thailand

In southern Thailand, 434,000 households remain affected by the devastating floods, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The government has mobilized aid, providing food and essential supplies to affected regions.

While water levels are decreasing in seven provinces, Thailand’s Meteorological Department forecasts heavy to very heavy rains between December 3 and 5, especially in the lower southern regions, lowlands, and foothills near waterways.

Authorities have issued warnings to residents to remain vigilant for possible major flooding during this period.

These floods highlight the growing intensity of climate-related extreme weather events in Southeast Asia.

The flood-struck Mahattamangkalaram Buddhist Temple in Hai Yai district, Thailand