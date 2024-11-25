Seeking justice for women victims of wartime rape in Ukraine

Hundreds of Ukrainian women have been victims of conflict-related sexual violence since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Vatican News speaks to the founder and president of the NGO ‘We are not Weapons of War’ about the challenging journey of survivors toward recovery.

By Jean Charles Putzolu and Lisa Zengarini

Sexual violence against women and girls has been part of warfare throughout history and has long been considered an inevitable element of war. It is only in more recent decades, because of the prevalence of rape in the Balkan and Rwandan conflicts, that the international community began to recognize rape as a systematic warfare strategy and efforts were made to prosecute such acts under existing international law, namely the Geneva Convention.

The systematic gender-based sexual violence in the Great Lakes region has contributed to increasing the attention paid by the international community and non-governmental organisations to this scourge which affects many conflict-ravaged regions across the world, including Sudan and Ethiopia.

The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, are no exception. Since the outbreak of the Russian full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukrainian civil society mobilized to support victims, pursue justice, and assist survivors in rebuilding their lives, both mentally and medically.

In just over 1,000 days of war, Ukrainian prosecutors have documented over 300 cases of rape and other forms of sexual violence, mainly attributed to Russian forces. Civil society organizations, Ukrainian institutions, and international bodies have gathered substantial evidence of these crimes for use in court.

However, one of the current priorities remains ensuring access to care for the victims, as explained to Vatican News’ Jean Charles Putzolu by French jurist Céline Bardet Founder and President of the NGO We Are Not Weapons of War, a non-profit organization based in Paris dedicated to fighting conflict-related sexual violence worldwide.

Ms Bardet is currently visiting Ukraine on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Below is the text of the interview:

Céline Bardet, we have surpassed 1,000 days of war in Ukraine, and, as in every conflict, women, unfortunately, are not spared from violence. What information do you have about the situation in Kyiv regarding the conflict in Ukraine?

Céline Bardet: We know that rape has been used systematically, especially at the beginning of the conflict. It's important to note that it has affected women and girls but also some men. This needs to be highlighted. Generally speaking, women and girls are disproportionately affected by conflicts, and we see this in Ukraine as we do globally.

Are the victims primarily civilians or military personnel?

Céline Bardet: The overwhelming majority of victims are civilians. In Ukraine, as in other conflict zones, rape victims are predominantly civilians.

Has a significant impact on women been observed since the start of this conflict?

Céline Bardet: The most significant impact on women is the sexual violence they have endured. Additionally, it's crucial to remember that such violence affects not only the victims but also their entire families. For instance, civilian women who are not soldiers are often targeted for rape to punish or humiliate the soldiers on the frontline. This is a pattern we observe in Ukraine and other regions as well.

Is this limited to physical violence?

Céline Bardet: There are many forms of violence. When discussing sexual violence in conflicts, there is rape, but also acts like rape with objects, which are tools of torture. Ukrainian women have spoken extensively about the fear of being raped. This psychological climate of fear alone is increasingly recognized as significant. In many cases, the actual act of rape isn't necessary to create terror—just the fear of it, particularly for women and girls, is enough to trigger displacement and foster a pervasive sense of terror.

Moreover, it's important to highlight that rape is also used against imprisoned soldiers as a form of sexual torture.

How do you support survivors during a conflict?

Céline Bardet: We have developed a digital tool called Backup, which allows survivors to identify themselves and share their testimonies through a carefully designed questionnaire. This tool helps us locate them, coordinate their needs for assistance, and bring services directly to them. We implement this process in stages worldwide.

Currently, I’m in Ukraine because, on November 25th and 26th, we chose to stand with Ukrainian women for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. We’ve been asked to deploy this Backup tool. A significant part of our work involves advocacy, analyzing patterns of sexual violence in conflicts, and addressing judicial aspects. We play a critical role in documenting and preserving evidence. It's important to note that sexual violence often appears in charges at both international and national levels, but proof is a persistent issue.

How can justice be ensured for these women?

Céline Bardet: International law on sexual violence in conflicts clearly defines such crimes. The Statute of the International Criminal Court is very specific on this. So, it’s not about the legal framework, even though improvements are always welcome. The real challenge lies elsewhere. In Ukraine, for instance, we meet survivors behind closed doors, without an audience, because justice often takes a long time due to the difficulty in gathering evidence—it frequently comes down to one testimony against another.

This raises the need to consider alternative forms of justice. Beyond judicial processes, it’s crucial to listen to survivors’ stories and ensure their experiences are heard and acknowledged globally. Survivors often say that being believed and having their stories impact the world is deeply significant to them. Reparations and support systems must also be established because identifying perpetrators is incredibly challenging, especially during an ongoing war like in Ukraine. Judicial processes are lengthy and complex, particularly in a conflict zone.

How can victims rebuild their lives after experiencing sexual violence?

Céline Bardet: Rebuilding often includes medical and surgical care, but the hardest and most time-consuming aspect is mental health and psychological recovery. Rape is a weapon with far-reaching effects, as its impact unfolds over time. Many survivors across the world express similar sentiments: "I would have preferred to die" or "I feel dead inside." These words reflect the devastation caused by rape, making psychological support essential.

Family dynamics are also affected. When a woman or girl is raped, it impacts the family—husbands, fathers, and others feel powerless. Communities suffer, and addressing these broader impacts is essential to help survivors reclaim their lives. Being a victim does not define one forever. With support, survivors can move forward and rebuild their lives. However, mental health services are still underdeveloped and underfunded.

Do all conflicts affect women in the same way? For example, in Ukraine, Israel, Gaza or Ethiopia?

Céline Bardet: There are differences because every geographical and cultural context is unique. However, one commonality, especially since the conflicts in the Balkans and Rwanda in the 1990s, is that sexual violence is almost systematically used as a tool of war. Whether it’s during conflicts or even crises like post-election violence, sexual violence tends to occur. This is a recurring pattern.

The impact varies. In some African contexts, rape might target an entire ethnic group, requiring work with the entire community. In Tigray, for instance, stigma and shame are particularly severe, especially in highly traditional societies. It’s ten times harder to discuss sexual violence in such settings. Therefore, work must be tailored to the culture, addressing both families and communities.

How can authorities be engaged to promote behavioural change during wartime?

Céline Bardet: Prevention is crucial. This involves working with authorities, especially security forces, to reinforce the message that sexual violence, like all war crimes, is prohibited. It’s essential to draw a clear red line against such acts. Training, awareness-raising, and—most importantly—a prompt response from those in positions of leadership is critical. Unfortunately, such reactions are rare in military or police units.

This is a key area for improvement. Immediate action and sanctions by leadership send a strong message that sexual violence is unacceptable. A broader cultural shift will follow, ensuring that sexual violence is no longer used as a weapon in crises or conflicts.