Redefining alcoholism to remind victims that recovery is possible

Indian journalist and writer Maria Viency Cardozo sheds light on the profound impact of alcoholism on families in Goa, India, and around the world. She offers a message of hope that "recovery is possible, and that families can rebuild their lives even after enduring the worst of alcoholism’s impact.”

By Francesca Merlo

Alcoholism is an addiction that affects men, women, and even children, in all corners of the globe, with terrible consequences on individuals’ entire families, including that of stigmatisation.

Alcoholism

Maria Viency Cardozo has dedicated the last few years of her life as a journalist to documenting the prevalence of alcoholism in India’s Goa state. Speaking to Vatican News, Cardozo explains how her journey began with a simple curiosity. "Initially, I was working on a story about the sheer number of bars in Goa," she said.

"In Goa, bars outnumber tea stalls, kindergartens, and other establishments. I was intrigued by this statistic, but as I continued my research, I discovered the real impact of alcoholism on families—particularly on women and children who suffer in silence."

As she met with victims of alcoholism, Cardozo began to document their lives, sharing their stories of pain and hope. She said she quickly realised that alcoholism is not just a personal choice or habit. She describes it as being a disease, one which carries physical, psychological, and social consequences.

"I was surprised to learn that alcoholism is a medically recognised disease," she says. "People often start as social drinkers, but over time, alcohol dependency takes hold. This dependency can lead to severe health problems like liver cirrhosis, memory loss, and even neurological damage. Beyond the physical toll, the social and emotional repercussions on families are devastating."

The effect on families

In her book, Diamonds Under My Feet, Cardozo recounts the stories of 21 families, most of whom struggle with abject poverty, domestic violence, and emotional trauma as a result of alcoholism.

Through her interviews and storytelling, she gives voice to the wives and children of people suffering from alcoholism. They, more often than not, bear the brunt of the addiction, as they suffer psychologically and financially, and face stigma within their communities.

“The children of alcoholics," Cardozo explains, "grow up in a broken environment, lacking stability and emotional support.”

“It’s heartbreaking to hear these stories of children feeling ashamed of their own families because of the actions of a loved one who is struggling with addiction.”

Cardozo goes on to warn that the stigma that comes with alcoholism is particularly detrimental to families, and even makes asking for help more difficult than it already is. “We need to move away from this stigma and see alcoholism as the disease it is. Only then can we start to support those who suffer and their families,” says Cardozo.

The church's support

But hope is not lost for those affected by alcoholism. Cardozo highlights the crucial role of support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Al-Anon—a support group specifically for the families of alcoholics.

These groups, she notes, provide vital emotional and psychological assistance to both individuals suffering from alcohol dependency and their families.

“The AA and Al-Anon meetings often take place in church premises, with the parish providing a safe space for these gatherings. This support from the Church is essential, as it fosters a sense of community and spiritual healing,” Cardozo says.

Reminding people that there's always hope

However, the Church’s involvement extends beyond providing meeting spaces. In many parishes, priests actively encourage participation in AA and Al-Anon programs, helping to break the cycle of stigma and shame.

Cardozo praised this involvement, calling it “a beacon of hope” for those struggling with addiction.

“The Church’s role in supporting these programs shows that recovery is possible and that families can rebuild their lives even after enduring the worst of alcoholism’s impact.”

Through her work, Maria Cardozo is fighting to break the stigma surrounding alcoholism, to ensure that individuals and their families get the help they need.

When we realise that alcoholism is a disease, we understand that there is hope to fight it. People and their families can recover and should be given the chance to do so.