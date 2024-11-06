Missionary nun killed in Indonesia volcano eruption

Residents flee during an eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Boru Village, East Flores (AFP or licensors)

Sister Nikolin Padjo, a missionary religious sister serving in Indonesia, was among those killed after the Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupted unexpectedly in the early hours of November 3 in Flores.

By LiCAS News

Sister Nikolin Padjo of the Missionary Servants of the Holy Spirit (SSpS) was among those hit when volcanic rocks shattered parts of the monastery of St. Gabriel, home to 75 nuns and postulants.

“Several rocks, which also fell down the slopes of the volcano, fell on the roofs of houses, killing an as yet undetermined number of inhabitants, including Sister Nikolin,” Fr. Luigi Galvani, a Camillian missionary in Flores, told the Vatican’s Fides News Agency.

The Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano, situated between the provinces of Larantuka and Maumere on the island of Flores, erupted suddenly, unleashing a powerful surge of lava, ash, and large debris.

The unexpected eruption impacted hundreds of families across five villages, leaving widespread devastation in its wake.

“In the five most affected villages, more than 1,500 people are currently gathered in evacuation centers,” Fr. Galvani said. “Currently, the most requested aid is tents, food, drinking water, masks, medicines and mattresses.”

Fr. Galvani said local parishes have responded by offering makeshift housing and food for those displaced by the eruption. Schools and pastoral rooms have been repurposed to accommodate hundreds of refugees, with public kitchens set up to provide meals.

“The race for solidarity seems to be alive and we hope that the Lewotobi volcano will soon find peace, allowing hundreds of families to return to their homes,” Fr. Galvani said.

Caritas Indonesia has initiated a joint humanitarian response with some dioceses and Church organizations to streamline aid distribution and task management, enabling rapid and efficient support for survivors.

The humanitarian arm of the Catholic Church in Indonesia said it would prioritize meeting the basic needs of the affected residents.

The eruption has halted air travel across Flores, closing several airports, including Maumere and Larantuka.

Limited ferry services remain, linking the island’s ports primarily to Kupang on Timor, as the island endures further volcanic activity.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.