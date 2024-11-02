Hundreds die in Spain’s deadliest flooding

Aftermath of deadly floods in Spain as death toll surpasses 200 (ANSA)

Authorities say the death toll from Spain’s worst flooding in recent memory has risen to 205. Residents in the hardest-hit Valencia region have been warned to brace for more rain while an additional 1,000 soldiers mobilized to help with rescue operations.

By Stefan J. Bos

Rivers of mud-colored waters have left a trail of devastation, as the deadliest flooding in Spain’s modern history has impacted countless people.

The state weather agency Aemet says four regions, including Valencia, remained on amber alert as adverse weather conditions are due to continue in the coming days.

Days after the flash floods coursed across parts of the country, sweeping away bridges, cars, and streetlights, the number of missing people remains unknown.

Dire situation

The situation remains dire in many of the affected areas.

Thousands remain without access to water or reliable food, while parts of the heaviest-hit areas remain inaccessible.

Earlier in the week, King Felipe VI oversaw coordination efforts at the Gando Air Base in Gran Canaria.

He explained that “the main thing is to express condolences and sadness for the loss of so many human lives.”

He added: “There has also been enormous destruction of infrastructure and material goods for very many people. He told reporters there are still difficulties accessing some. Therefore, there is still no complete information about the impact of the scope of the effects, including the possible victims.”

Record rain

Flooding caused by record torrential rain began Tuesday, especially in the region of Valencia on the eastern coast. Most victims were reported as water left roads and towns under water.

Yet amid all the hardship, there were signs of hope as concerns over those still struggling turned into a show of solidarity.

Thousands of people from unaffected areas in the Valencia region – carrying shovels, food, and water – began turning up in the hardest-hit areas, offering help.

As roads across the region remained blocked, they arrived by foot, often walking several kilometers to reach the devastated areas.

Authorities have now urged people to stay away as they overwhelm the rescue efforts.

Yet it signaled the concern and grief people shared with the tragedy's victims.