Humanitarian situation in Syria remains dire

A woman reacts as she checks the damage following a reported Israeli strike in the Mazzeh district of Damascus on November 14, 2024 (AFP or licensors)

The humanitarian crisis in Syria remains dire as the fragile economy and failing healthcare is keeping the population stuck in poverty.

By Nathan Morley

Over a decade, major urban areas like Raqqa, East Aleppo, Deraa, Homs and Eastern Ghouta have been wrecked by bombing.

And amid this, a humanitarian crisis has left children in Syria facing one of the most horrifying emergencies in the world.

Aid agencies say almost 7.5 million children in Syria needed humanitarian assistance this year because of the worsening economic crisis, mass displacement, and destroyed public infrastructure.

UNICEF says around 90 per cent of families in Syria live in poverty.

Worse still, the failing health care system, lack of access to safe water, dire sanitation and food insecurity put large swathes of the population in danger.

The corona pandemic, cholera, measles and meningitis, as well as hunger, are still the main causes of mortality in the country.

In recent months, amid ongoing conflict in Lebanon, over 100,000 civilians, including Lebanese and Syrians, have crossed into Syria in search of safety and shelter.

Women and children are fleeing on foot and urgently require humanitarian support. Some reports suggest that most those crossing are teenagers and children.