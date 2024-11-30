Haiti’s children: Trapped in violence but not forgotten

Haiti has plummeted into extreme poverty, leaving many parents too poor to feed their children. Out of desperation, these children are lured into gangs, which offer food and money, only to trap them in an endless cycle of violence. Save the Children warns that escaping this cycle is nearly impossible.

By Francesca Merlo

After suffering years of colonialism under French rule, Haitians, who had first paid for their freedom in blood, were then forced to pay for it in cash. The agreement with France required Haiti to pay the equivalent of what is today worth 21 billion USD for its liberation from the country’s rule. Haiti paid reparations to France for 120 years, only finishing in 1947. This debt, which involved descendants of enslaved people paying the families of their former slave owners, represented about 50% of Haiti’s income during that time. It meant the country couldn’t invest in education, infrastructure, or healthcare.

According to Gaby Breton, Humanitarian & Partnership Director of Save the Children Haiti, this lack of investment is still felt today. “The legacy of colonialism continues to impact Haiti’s ability to create a fair and just society.”

In an interview with Vatican News, Breton explains that the economic crisis Haiti has faced for decades has led to extreme poverty, leaving more people vulnerable. “This creates the perfect conditions for gang recruitment. When there are no opportunities and the economy collapses, gangs expand their territories. Now, they control almost 85% of the capital.”

What does it mean to live in a city run by gangs? “It’s an endless cycle of violence,” Breton says, and as usual, it is the children who are most affected. Over 150 gangs are controlling and expanding their territories, and child recruitment into armed gangs has soared by 70% in the past year. These children are left with no other choice, and join when given the chance.

Why children are recruited

Breton explains that over 700,000 people have been displaced from Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. To escape the violence, children and their families often seek refuge in school sites. “But when these displaced families take refuge at schools, the children who were attending can no longer study because the schools are overcrowded.” Hundreds of thousands of children are out of school, and schools were often their only certainty of receiving a meal.

That’s why children are recruited into gangs. The vicious cycle created by the lack of schooling and economic opportunities means that families struggle to earn money and find food.

“Gangs often lure children with food or small amounts of money to act as spies or provide information. This is a way for kids to survive.”

What it really means to join a gang

Once you are part of a gang, there is no leaving. “No child wants to join a gang, but when they have nothing to eat, they feel they have no choice. Gangs offer basic meals or small amounts of money. "Most children don’t want to join a gang. But when there is nothing to eat, you have little choice. If they don’t obey, they could be killed,” she explains.

What does it mean for a child to be forced to commit violent crimes? Over time, this forced violence becomes the norm for them. Gangs assert their dominance by burning down houses, hurting people, and raping women. “It’s a horrific situation,” says Breton. “The children are trapped, exposed to unimaginable violence, and exploited at every level.”

Gaby Breton recalls a telephone call she had with a mother of four. Her 14-year-old son was recruited by a gang after she was unable to feed her children due to her economic situation. “She told me her son had only been home once in six months to give some money to his brother and then left again.” While fearing for his life, she is also worried that her community might turn against her family because her son is now part of a gang.

Hope amid despair

Despite the immense challenges that Haitians are facing, there are glimmers of hope emerging from the efforts of local and international organizations.

Programs like those run by Save the Children, along with local organisations, are making a tangible difference in this dire setting. Breton explains that they provide safe spaces for teachers and for the children, and offer psychological support to victims, including women and girls who have suffered sexual violence. They also work to prevent gang recruitment through community-based initiatives. These grassroots efforts are a testament to the strength and determination of the Haitian people, who refuse to let violence define their future.

A plea to the international community

Breton highlights the vital role that the international community plays in these efforts. While the eyes of the West look elsewhere, it is essential that focus continues to be placed on Haiti. Every child in Haiti deserves the chance to dream of a brighter future. Every child deserves education, safety, and the opportunity to grow without fear.

As Breton reminds us, “Haitian children are part of our shared humanity.” By providing consistent financial support, promoting policies that foster long-term development, and listening to the voices of the Haitian people, the global community can help break the cycle of poverty and violence. “With solidarity, compassion, and action, the cycle of despair can be replaced”, says Breton. Haiti’s children are the victims, the voiceless and most impacted victims. “We must be their voices”, concludes Gaby Breton, “Haiti’s future depends on it too, because children are the future”.