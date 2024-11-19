Bishop Dumas urges Haitians to be protagonists of their country's future

As Haiti continues to face instability and violence in the face of vicious gangs, Bishop Pierre André Dumas invites Haitians to seek solutions to their country’s problems.

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN

Haiti faces major challenges with armed gangs, particularly in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other urban areas. The Haitian people are frequently subject to criminal activities like extortion, drug trafficking and kidnapping by these gangs for money.

Observing the dire situation, the United Nations is calling for an international peacekeeping force. Although the Security Council recognizes the deteriorating situation in the country it has failed to agree on the intervention of the international force.

Meanwhile, exposed to violence and incapacity of the national police forces, Haitians are forced to organize themselves into self-defence groups.

This has led to a “dangerous situation,” said Bishop Pierre André Dumas, the Haitian bishop of Anse-à-Veau et Miragoâne, in an interview with Vatican News.

Acknowledging the situation, Bishop Dumas remarked that “there is violence that affects all level and it is the poorest who pay the price.”

The local Church is seeking to reassure people that violence is not the solution, and has sought to create spaces for listening, sharing, and dialogue, so that people regain confidence in acquiring peace and harmony.

Root causes of violence

Haiti has reached this point bordering on anarchy due to children having been abandoned in the streets, living alone without families for a long period of time, according to Bishop Dumas. He added that extreme poverty has sometimes pushed families to abandon their children, leaving them prey to politicians who got them engaged in armed activities.

Over time, these young people sought to acquire more money and resorted to violence, kidnapping people, holding them for ransom, and sometimes torturing them. Meanwhile, in certain areas, young people are forced to join one gang or another, said Bishop Dumas.

As the Haitian people have begun to react, the situation has become even more volatile, since gangs have grown more afraid and resorted to further violence.

Addressing this pressing issue, Bishop Dumas said, “I think that family values, job creation for young people, integral human development for the country, can help the country to resolve this issue a little.”

Political scenario

The political scenario in Haiti has been extremely delicate for a long time. Instability has broken the whole dynamics of the tourism sector, said the Haitian Bishop, noting that externally imposed solutions never last very long.

“Now, I think we need to support the Haitian people more, not decide for them and ensure that solutions come from within.” Bishop Dumas continued, urging people to take responsibility, become protagonists of their own future, and agree to pave the way for future generations.

According to Bishop Dumas, the UN Secretary-General has been calling for this intervention for a long time, adding that Haiti will not be able to move towards a solution on its own.

Call for support

In conclusion, Bishop Dumas called for support to help reform the police, so that they become more effective at controlling the violence.

He invited nations to agree to find a way for Haiti to get back on its feet and take charge of its future, while helping people regain their dignity and peace.