Lebanon: Number of children killed in Israeli strikes soars

Aftermath of an Israeli strike at Lebanon's Masnaa border crossing with Syria

As Israeli forces continue to pound Beirut after the deadliest West Bank strike in decades, UNICEF is raising the alarm about the number of children killed and injured in Lebanon since the start of this latest phase of Israel‘s campaign to decapitate Hezbollah, and it relaunches its appeal for a ceasefire and support in delivering humanitarian aid.

By Linda Bordoni

Read also 02/10/2024 Pope calls for October 7 to be day of prayer and fasting for peace Pope Francis says that “in this dramatic hour of our history, while the winds of war and the fires of violence continue to devastate entire peoples and nations,” the Christian ...

Lebanon‘s nearly 900 shelters are reportedly at full capacity with many people fleeing Israeli strikes forced to sleep outdoors.

Chilling figures, released on Friday by the United Nations Children’s Fund, tell of 127 children killed in Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah, with more than 100 of them in the last 11 days.

That figure continued to creep up steadily with news of the deaths of two more children who were killed in an overnight strike on a café in Tulkarm together with their parents.

With over 690 children injured in Lebanon over the past six weeks, UNICEF continues to call for an urgent ceasefire and urges all parties to protect children and civilian infrastructure and ensure that humanitarian actors can safely reach those in need, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

It points out that due to the dramatic escalation of the conflict in recent weeks, more than 400,000 children have been displaced from their homes, and at least 10 hospitals have been damaged, including a neonatal intensive care unit.

A tremendous toll on children

Read also 29/09/2024 Pope appeals for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, Gaza, Palestine, Israel Pope Francis expresses great concern for “the escalation and intensification” of the conflict in the Middle East and appeals for an immediate ceasefire.

“This disastrous conflict is taking a tremendous toll on children,” said UNICEF Regional Director Adele Khodr.

“Doctors tell us they have treated children who are bloodied, bruised, and full of fractures, suffering both physically and mentally. Many are suffering from anxiety, flashbacks, and nightmares related to the explosions. No child should be subjected to such horrific situations,” she said.

Displaced children also suffer greatly. They face fear, anxiety, destruction, and death in an uncertain and unfamiliar environment, not knowing when they can return home or to school.

UNICEF, Khodr added, is particularly concerned about the long-term impact of these events on their mental health.

Collapsing healthcare system

Lebanon’s healthcare system is under severe strain from the increasing number of casualties and has been directly affected by the conflict, with at least 10 hospitals damaged in strikes.

In response, UNICEF has delivered 100 tons of emergency medical supplies, with another 40 tons expected over the weekend. These supplies have been distributed across Lebanon to hospitals, primary healthcare centres, temporary clinics, and first responders, supporting lifesaving care for families, especially pregnant women and children.

Given the scale of the needs in Lebanon, UNICEF urgently appeals to the international community to mobilize humanitarian support and ensure that supply routes into Lebanon remain open, allowing for the rapid and safe delivery of lifesaving aid to children in need.