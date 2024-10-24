Disarmament Week: Need for arms control has never been more urgent

As the world marks Disarmament Week, James Denselow of The HALO Trust discusses the urgent need for global disarmament amidst rising conflicts, the successes and challenges of landmine clearance, and the vital role of civil society and faith leaders in advancing these efforts.

By Francesca Merlo

As the world marks UN Disarmament Week, global efforts to promote arms control are under the spotlight as the Church strives to reduce the spread of weapons that fuel conflict and instigate violence.

The week, observed annually from October 24-30, encourages nations to focus on disarmament and arms reduction initiatives, a goal that remains critical as conflicts continue to rage across the globe.

The UN writes that “measures for disarmament are pursued for many reasons, including to maintain international peace and security, uphold the principles of humanity, protect civilians, promote sustainable development, foster confidence and trust among States, and prevent and end armed conflict."

In light of this, James Denselow, head of the Global Policy and Advocacy team at the HALO Trust, spoke to Vatican News about the state of disarmament efforts worldwide and the role of his organisation in this vital work.

The HALO Trust, a leading landmine clearance organisation, operates in over 30 countries and territories, working to remove the remnants of war that continue to threaten civilian lives long after hostilities cease.

Mr. Denselow noted that while UN Disarmament Week is an important moment in the calendar, it comes during a particularly challenging time for disarmament.

"We are seeing a record number of conflicts around the world since World War II, with 238,000 lives lost last year alone," he said. With more than 90 countries involved in external conflicts, he explained, the need for arms control has never been more urgent.

A global challenge

One of the key successes in global disarmament efforts, Mr. Denselow noted, is the Ottawa Treaty, or the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, which marks its 25th anniversary this year.

"The Ottawa Convention has been hugely successful," he said, with 164 states signing on to ban landmines. Despite this, Mr. Denselow acknowledged that the goal of a mine-free world by 2025 is unlikely to be reached, particularly with conflicts such as those in Ukraine, Myanmar, and Eritrea, in which devastating weapons continue to be used on massive scales.

Listen to James Denselow

"Landmines are an indiscriminate weapon," Mr. Denselow stressed, "causing disproportionate harm to civilians, especially to children."

There are countries, like Mozambique, which have declared themselves mine-free thanks to international cooperation, and although these are to be celebrated, the global challenge remains considerable and complex.

Countries still grappling with landmines continue to face both immediate danger to civilians and long-term economic consequences, as vast areas of farmland and infrastructure are rendered unusable.

Long-term consequences

The consequences of landmines and other remnants of war are long-lasting. Mr. Denselow highlighted that HALO’s work is not only about clearing land for immediate safety but also about enabling post-conflict recovery and development.

He quoted a recent study which demonstrated that "humanitarian demining contributes to 11 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, as the presence of unexploded ordnance makes it difficult to build hospitals, schools, and essential infrastructure.

In areas like Cambodia, where HALO continues to operate, mine clearance is vital to unlocking the economic potential of tourism and agriculture.

A conference will be hosted in Cambodia on November 25-29 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Ottawa Treaty. The Siem Reap-Angkor Summit on a Mine-Free World will reaffirm international commitment to mine clearance, especially in light of the renewed use of landmines in current conflicts.

Clearing mines in Cambodia (photo courtesy of The HALO Trust)

"This isn’t a ‘yesterday’s issue,’" Mr. Denselow stressed. "Landmines will remain a problem for decades to come, and we need the continued commitment of all sectors to achieve a mine-free world, as we’ve seen in some countries over the past 25 years."

The role of faith and civil society

Mr. Denselow also noted the important role that civil society, including religious communities, plays in advancing the disarmament agenda. "The strength of the Ottawa Treaty lies in the broad coalition supporting it, from states to religious leaders," he said.

He acknowledged the influence of Pope Francis, who has consistently called for global disarmament, particularly with regard to nuclear weapons. The Pope’s vocal advocacy and the Church’s presence at the grassroots level can be powerful in encouraging peacebuilding and the long-term goal of a mine-free world.



Just yesterday, Wednesday, October 23, Pope Francis addressed the faithful in St. Peter’s Square and denounced the global arms trade, describing it as the industry that generates the most profit. Imagine, he said, “making profit from death.”



Across the decades, the Popes have consistently promoted disarmament as a crucial step towards achieving lasting peace. Their messages align with the Church's vision of a world where peace is built on justice, dialogue, and care for the common good, rather than fear or military dominance.

From Pope Pius XII's reflections during World War II to Pope Francis's modern-day advocacy, the papacy has remained a constant voice for disarmament and for the ethical responsibility to protect life and dignity.