Remembering the 2013 shipwreck: A call to protect migrants

"Save the Children" marks the 11th anniversary of the October 3, 2013, migrant shipwreck near Lampedusa, highlighting the loss of more than 30,000 lives since that tragic day when a boat sank just half a mile from the Sicilian coast, claiming the lives of 368 people, including children, boys and girls, and pregnant women.

By Bezawit Bogale

Eleven years have passed since the disaster, yet a press release published by the charity “Save the Children” points out that little has improved, noting that safe and regulated pathways for migrants to reach Europe remain limited, and the establishment of a comprehensive search and rescue system is still lacking.

According to “Save the Children”, the Mediterranean continues to be a deadly route for migrants, with an average of eight people losing their lives each day due to the lack of a coordinated search and rescue system. This grim statistic highlights the perilous conditions faced by individuals fleeing their home countries in search of safety and opportunities in Europe. Migrants often risk their lives in the Mediterranean, driven by the desperation caused by war, persecution, extreme poverty, violence, climate change and widespread humanitarian crises in their home countries.

Security-based approaches create greater risk to migrants

Antonella Inverno, Head of Research, Analysis, and Training at “Save the Children”, underscores the worsening situation, pointing out that the increasing frequency of conflicts and the lack of adherence to international treaties concerning the protection of refugees and asylum seekers have exacerbated the crisis.

European institutions and Member States, she notes, are failing to uphold their responsibilities under the global protection system, further endangering vulnerable populations.

Inverno stresses that a security-based approach, combined with stricter border control policies, is making the situation even more dire for migrants, particularly for children and adolescents. Among them, unaccompanied minors are at an even greater risk.

The tightening of borders, intended to secure nations, often results in making migration more dangerous, leading to precarious and unsafe conditions for those seeking refuge. She advocates for a shift toward policies that prioritize human rights and, specifically, the rights of children, which are being neglected in the current approach.

Recent reports from Save the Children shed light on the sheer scale of the issue. As of 2024, nearly 48,646 people have arrived in Italy by sea, many of them seeking refuge and safety. Alarmingly, this figure includes 5,542 unaccompanied foreign minors, who are particularly vulnerable to exploitation and abuse during their journey.

By the end of August 2024, Italy’s reception system was hosting 20,039 unaccompanied minors. These figures point to a growing crisis in the Mediterranean and the urgent need for a more human and coordinated response from European governments.

Safe Spaces for a secure environment

“Save the Children” has announced the establishment of a Safe Space within the Contrada Imbriacola Hotspot in Lampedusa, aimed at providing protection and support to minors, young women, and mothers. This initiative, created in collaboration with UNICEF, UNHCR, and DiRe, is a critical step in addressing the needs of vulnerable migrants who have endured traumatic journeys across the Mediterranean. The Italian Red Cross, which manages the hotspot, is also involved in facilitating the activities within these Safe Spaces.

The Safe Spaces serve as sanctuaries for women and children, providing them with an environment that is intimate, secure, and welcoming.

In addition to this vital support, “Save the Children” will actively participate in several forums designed to raise awareness and promote discussions about the ongoing challenges faced by migrants. Among these is the October 3 Committee in Lampedusa, which will host workshops for both Italian and foreign students, encouraging dialogue about migration, human rights, and the impact of border policies.

The Sicilian island of Lampedusa, a symbol of both hope and tragedy for migrants, hosts a series of events from Monday, September 30, to Thursday, October 3, marking the 11th anniversary of the 2013 shipwreck.