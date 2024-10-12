Prisoners’ Sunday: Offering retreats for rehabilitation

October 13 marks Prisoners' Sunday. For the Jesuit Institute in England and Wales, the mission of Prisoners’ Sunday extends far beyond this one day. Through the retreats they offer for prisoners and staff, they accompany the men and women in prisons as often as possible.

By Kielce Gussie

October 13 marks Prisoners’ Sunday—a day dedicated to inmates and their families. The Jesuit Institute in the Province of England and Wales lives out the essence of this day through their Prison Project. The mission is to accompany the men and women in prisons, offering them time for prayer and discussions about God in the form of a retreat.

From a pandemic to a mission

Begun during the COVID19 pandemic to offer support for prison chaplains, the Prison Project quickly adapted to being retreats for inmates. The Jesuit Institute works together with prison chaplains to offer inmates and staff time for reflection and prayer.

The project extends beyond the Catholic Church as the Jesuits work with the Anglican and Free church traditions to obtain security clearance to work in prisons. The length and type of each retreat vary based on the security measures of the prisons. For example, one might be a week-long guided prayer experience, while another is a group-based encounter.

The Jesuit Institute offers retreats to inmates and prison staff

Retreats and rehabilitation

Local chaplains work with the heads of the prisons to coordinate the retreats, which are part of the rehabilitation process. Many times, these retreats are an “oasis on normality” for these prisoners, John Green with the Jesuit Institute says, because they can talk about relationships, family, faith, and other topics that are usually “off-the-table.” The retreats also provide inmates with the tools they need to respond to loneliness and challenges.

Once a prisoner completes their sentence, they can participate in online retreats, specifically geared towards helping them during the transition. The Prison Project also highlights the dignity of each person through simple initiatives, such as providing inmates with better décor and giving them CDs to help them in their prayer life.

Pope Francis and prisoners

Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis has repeatedly dedicated time and prayers for prisoners: from advocating for the rights of prisoners to the tradition of washing the feet of 12 inmates every Holy Thursday. He has called for greater dignity to be shown to prisoners and for better conditions in the facilities.

During the Jubilee of Mercy in 2016, the Pope dedicated a Sunday to prisoners, encouraging everyone to remember those imprisoned.

Pope Francis washing the feet of prisoners in Rome

Having a day dedicated to inmates like Prisoners’ Sunday is important, Mr. Green explains, because it helps “call to mind this aspect of the Church’s work” because often inmates, their families, and prison chaplains “are out of sight, out of mind.”