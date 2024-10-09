Mozambicans head to the polls in historic election

A general election in Mozambique could signal the end of Frelimo's nearly 50-year rule.

By Francesca Merlo

On the 9 October, 17 million people in Mozambique will vote in a new parliament and President of the Republic. More than 330,000 people will vote from abroad. Among the candidates, there will be no outgoing head of state, Filipe Nyusi, of the Frelimo party, who has completed his two terms. Instead, the race is between four new, candidates, all promising to free Mozambique from decades of corruption.

The end of an era?

These elections could mark the end of an era for the ruling Frelimo party, which has governed the country since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975.

For the first time, Frelimo’s presidential candidate, 47-year-old Daniel Chapo, was born after independence, symbolising a generational shift. Chapo has energised voters frustrated by Frelimo’s nearly 50-year rule, distancing himself from the corruption scandals that have tainted the party’s legacy.

His campaign rallies have drawn large, enthusiastic crowds, with many seeing him as a fresh start for the country.

Leaving doubt

However, not everyone is convinced that Chapo can bring real change. Human rights activist Mirna Chitsungo questions whether he can tackle the deep-rooted corruption within Frelimo. “If we have a degraded country, it is because of corruption,” she says, expressing doubt about Chapo's ability to reform a party that has been at the center of Mozambique’s political life for decades.

Compounding these concerns are allegations of voter fraud, with research suggesting that nearly 900,000 "ghost voters" have been registered, casting a shadow over the election’s credibility.

Tackling poverty

In addition to Chapo, three other candidates are aiming for the presidency: Venâncio Mondlane, running as an independent; Ossufo Momade of the main opposition Renamo party; and Lutero Simango, leader of the Democratic Movement of Mozambique. Mondlane, in particular, has gained significant support among younger voters, rallying them with his slogan, "Save Mozambique – this country is ours." He promises to tackle unemployment and poverty.

As Mozambique heads to the polls, the election represents a crucial crossroads for the country. With Chapo presenting himself as the face of change and new leadership, and Mondlane appealing to the aspirations of the youth, the nation faces a critical choice.