Milan hosts a festival dedicated to rights of young people

A week-long festival kicks off in the Italian city of Milan to explore the rights of children and adolescents through a series of youth-friendly events.

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN

A week-long festival, titled "You Are Right. Milano for the Rights of Children, Girls, and Adolescents," aims to educate young people on their rights through a series of interactive events. The festival is being held from October 22 to 26 in various parts of the Italian city of Milan.

The first of its kind, the festival was organized by Terre des Hommes, in collaboration with the Guarantor for the Rights of Children and Adolescents of the Municipality of Milan.

It focuses on the well-being of children and youth, with each day dedicated to addressing important issues through meetings, theatrical performances, sports tournaments, and public events.

Events of the festival

On Tuesday, the Riccardo Catella Foundation, active since 2005, hosted the inaugural event, highlighting the role of businesses and the potential of artificial intelligence in shaping a sustainable future for future generations. The focus was on fostering a culture of sustainability, particularly through education and social inclusion of young people.

On Wednesday, the festival focuses on rights and youth participation through a meeting titled "Fragility and Youth Poverty: The Commitment of the Benemeriti and the Example of the Spazio Indifesa Hub in Milan". Attendees include Silvio Premoli, Guarantor for the Rights of Children and Adolescents of Milan; Riccardo Bettiga, Regional Guarantor for the Protection of Minors and Vulnerable Groups; and Elena Buscemi, President of the City Council.

Thursday’s events will address the topic of child abuse and how to combat it effectively. The former Manifattura Tabacchi (tobacco factory), now a hub of culture and cinema, will host the event, which will also explore ways to enhance youth participation.

The theme for Friday will be “Mental Health,” a pressing issue for young people today. Discussions will cover topics like social withdrawal and challenges faced by youth in the digital environment. A theatrical performance, "Nella Rete," addressing the realities of bullying and cyberbullying, will be held at the Munari Theatre.

The festival will conclude on October 26 with a day of celebration. Participants will explore science and human rights at MUSA, the university museum of anthropological, medical, and forensic sciences.

There will be art therapy workshops and the Peace Tournament will celebrate sport as a means for peace, inclusion, and the fight against organized crime.

Terre des Hommes

Founded in 1960, Terre des Hommes has been at the forefront of protecting children from violence, abuse, and exploitation. The organization ensures that every child has access to education, medical care, and food.

Terre des Hommes currently operates in 23 countries with 150 projects dedicated to children’s welfare.