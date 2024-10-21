Jakarta Concert Orchestra celebrates Indonesian-Italian friendship

Just over one month from Pope Francis' apostolic visit to Indonesia (3-6 October 2024), the Jakarta Concert Orchestra is performing in Italy to celebrate the cultural ties between Indonesia, the Holy See, and Italy.

By Francesca Merlo

The Jakarta Concert Orchestra (JCO) is in Italy for its Armonie Indonesiane (Indonesian Harmonies), a cultural initiative celebrating the friendship between Indonesia, the Holy See, and Italy. Organised in collaboration with the Indonesian Embassies in Rome and to the Holy See, the orchestra is due to perform two concerts, the first in Como, in Northern Italy, on October 26th and the second in Rome on October 28th.

Indonesia in an Italian style

According to a press release, these performances will highlight the long-standing relationship between Indonesia and Italy, which began in 1949 and spans various fields, including economics, education, and culture. Benedetto Latteri, the Italian Ambassador to Indonesia, described the concert as a reflection of the strong ties between the countries saying “Our nations have enjoyed strong diplomatic ties, and this cultural initiative is a beautiful reflection of that.

" The concert will present classical arrangements of Indonesian songs, offering audiences a different perspective on the country's musical traditions, and Latteri emphasised that "the reimagining of Indonesian music through orchestral arrangements will resonate deeply with Italian audiences," he said expressing the hope it will pave the way to "even greater collaboration in the future.”

The event will be conducted by Indonesian director Avip Priatna, who founded the Jakarta Concert Orchestra in 2002. Priatna emphasised the importance of this cultural exchange and explained that “the Armonie Indonesiane concert will introduce Indonesian music in classical arrangements, providing a unique opportunity for Italian audiences to experience the richness of our musical heritage in a form that resonates deeply with their culture.”

The Jakarta Concert Orchestra will be joined by the Batavia Madrigal Singers, a choir that recently won the 2022 European Grand Prix for Choral Singing. Prominent Indonesian soloists will also participate.

How to attend

The concert in Rome will be held on October 28th, at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, near St Peter's Square. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. For further information, visit the official websites of the Jakarta Concert Orchestra and the Batavia Madrigal Singers: https://www.jakartaconcertorchestra.com/ or https://www.bataviamadrigalsingers.com/