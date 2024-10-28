Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon and Gaza

Israeli forces carried out multiple attacks on buildings in and around the Lebanese city of Tyre on Monday. Analysts believe Tyre is a target because it is the stronghold of the Amar movement whose leadership has been negotiating on behalf of Hezbollah.

By LInda Bordoni

Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon continues alongside intensified strikes on northern Gaza where the IDF launched a raid on a hospital over the weekend.

43,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since 7 October according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In the past 24 days alone, an intensified military operation in northern Gaza has killed more than 1,000 people, mostly women and children.

Speaking after the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis prayed that the escalation in violence may stop and that respect for the sacredness of human life become a priority, pointing out that “every day we see that the civilian population is the first to be stuck with "so many innocent victims, as seen in the terrible images of children who are slaughtered every day.”

According to Israel’s military, it detained 100 suspected Hamas militants in a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, including 44 male staff.

The World Health Organization and Palestinian medics confirmed that the hospital, which was treating some 200 patients, was heavily damaged in the raid.

Israel has called on Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza, which still houses at least 400,000 and where hunger is rampant as the amount of humanitarian aid reaching the north has plummeted over the past month.

Death and displacement in Lebanon

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Health Ministry says over 2,600 of its citizens have been killed over the past year and 12,200 wounded.

The fighting in Lebanon has driven 1.2 million people from their homes, including more than 400,000 children.

As for peace talks, Israel is reportedly discussing an Egyptian cease-fire proposal that would see four hostages released in exchange for a two-day halt to the fighting in Gaza.

Hamas has yet to formally respond to the plan.

(Source AP and other agencies)

